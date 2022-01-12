ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Courts are trying to vet Boy Scout sex abuse claims

By Michael Mooney
 2 days ago

The court overseeing the bankruptcy of Irving-based Boy Scouts of America is also trying to figure out what portion of the tens of thousands of sexual abuse claims filed against the organization might be poorly substantiated or invalid. Why it matters: This is the largest single sexual abuse lawsuit...

fox5atlanta.com

Lawyer faces rape charges

Sandy Springs police say a woman who was seeking legal representation was instead raped by that lawyer. He has since been arrested.
KEYT

No charges for 151 Arizona votes vetted over fraud claims

PHOENIX (AP) — A review of potential voter fraud cases in the 2020 general election in Arizona’s second-largest county ended Friday with an announcement by county prosecutors that none of the 151 cases they reviewed merited criminal charges. The findings in Pima County provide yet another official rebuttal of former President Donald Trump’s claims that voter fraud led to his loss in Arizona and other battleground states. The announcement by the Pima County Attorney’s Office closes the book on more than 2/3 of all the cases of potential voter fraud that were being reviewed by election officials and prosecutors across Arizona. County Attorney Laura Conover said investigators found no one who intended to fraudulently cast two ballots.
The Independent

Who is Judge Robert Adrian, Illinois justice who sparked outrage by overturning Drew Clinton rape verdict

In the disturbing case of an Illinois teen allowed to walk free after being convicted of rape, all eyes have turned on the judge.Adams County Judge Robert Adrian sparked nationwide outrage with his ruling on the case of 18-year-old Drew Clinton, who was found was found guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl at a graduation party in May 2021.Clinton pleaded guilty to all charges against him and his defence claimed he believed the sex was consensual.But despite the October conviction for felony sexual assault, Judge Adrian on 3 January freed Clinton - who faced a minimum sentence of four years...
The Independent

Prosecutors offer to drop Ghislaine Maxwell perjury charges if she is not granted retrial

Prosecutors are prepared to dismiss two perjury charges against Ghislaine Maxwell if she is not granted a retrial in her sex-trafficking case.In a letter to US District Judge Alison Nathan on Monday night, prosecutors said dropping the perjury counts would reflect the victims’ “significant interests in bringing closure to this matter and avoiding the trauma of testifying again”.They also asked the Manhattan judge to sentence Maxwell within about three to four months.Lawyers for Maxwell oppose setting any timetable, believing one juror’s post-trial revelations about having been sexually abused was a “compelling basis” to overturn their client’s conviction and grant a...
Killeen Daily Herald

Judge suspends jail sentence for Killeen man convicted of sharing intimate photos of woman

A district court judge suspended the jail sentence for a Killeen man who was convicted of a felony charge after the man shared intimate photos of a woman as revenge. On Oct. 14, 2021, Ralph Rivera Majica, 67, was sentenced by Judge Paul LePak to 17 months in state jail with credit for time served, according to Bell County court records. Majica had pleaded guilty on Aug. 19, 2021, to a state jail felony charge of publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material.
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
New York Post

Argentinian judge caught kissing cop-killer behind bars

An Argentinian judge was caught on video kissing a convicted cop-killer after trying to get him a reduced sentence — but she claims there was no hanky-panky as she interviewed him for a book. The leaked clip shows Judge Mariel Suárez on Dec. 29 at a penitentiary in Trelew,...
The Independent

Woman released from jail after conviction for 1991 killing of her five-year-old son is overturned

A mother jailed for killing her five-year-old son in 1991 has had her 2016 conviction thrown out after a review found there was not enough evidence to uphold it.Michelle Lodzinski was convicted of killing her son, Timothy Wiltsey, 25 years after he was last seen alive, after a breakthrough in the cold case in 2014 led to her arrest.Despite a jury finding her guilty two years later, New Jersey’s Supreme Court has now found that prosecutors failed to present enough evidence to prove that she deliberately caused his death.Ms Lodzinski was considered a prime suspect from the outset, due to...
Salon

This longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate could soon face criminal charges: report

Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, Mass., in 2004. (Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images) Following the conviction of girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, prosecutors' next target in the Jeffrey Epstein criminal probe could be a longtime associate who allegedly made "massage" appointments for the perverted millionaire and took nude photographs of his victims.
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland’s attorney grievance commission moves to suspend Ken Ravenell’s law license after his federal conviction

The state attorney disciplinary commission has moved to suspend the law license of prominent Baltimore attorney Kenneth Ravenell following his federal conviction last month for laundering money for a drug organization. The Attorney Grievance Commission filed with the state’s highest court a petition for discipline and request for immediate suspension of Ravenell’s law license, saying the ...
