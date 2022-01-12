ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racetrack renovation financing details coming soon

By Nate Rau
 2 days ago

Mayor Cooper's administration asked the Metro Fair Board to hold a special meeting the week of Jan. 31 to present details of its financing plan to renovate the fairgrounds racetrack. Fair Board commissioner Jason Bergeron challenged the Cooper administration to offer...

Axios

D.C. launches $900 monthly cash pilot for moms

Over 100 new and expectant mothers in D.C.’s poorest wards will receive $900 a month in cash under a new city-funded pilot program to help families raise children. Why it matters: The $1.5 million year-long program is one of the few of its kind in the nation, and it stands out for having no restrictions on how mothers can spend the funds to support their babies.
Axios

New Dallas convention center would benefit wealthy developers with public funds

If Dallas follows through with plans to build a new convention center, the most direct beneficiaries will be some of the richest men in North Texas. Why it matters: The proposed new convention center would be the focus of a redevelopment plan for the southwest corner of downtown that could cost a reported $4.5 billion of public money, according to a recent feature in D Magazine.
Axios

What does Springdale's future hold?

If you've got an opinion about Springdale, someone wants to hear it. What's happening: The Downtown Springdale Alliance is seeking public input on an update to the city's master plan, which was adopted in 2015. Why it matters: The updated plan will influence development in Springdale's downtown for the next...
Pen City Current

Meller to donate former Iowan property to county

FORT MADISON – Details were released Wednesday on an agreement between Lee County and the owners of property where the former Iowan hotel was located. The county and Circle M Inc., owned by the Glen Meller family, had been in talks since November about the property. The county is interested in possibly building a new Lee County Health Department on the site.
Axios

Polk County Supervisor Matt McCoy stripped of appointments

Polk County Supervisor Matt McCoy was removed from almost all county-appointed boards, committees and commissions through a resolution approved by the other four supervisors Tuesday. His remaining role is the last alternate — behind the other supervisors — to the Mid-Iowa Association of Local Governments. Why it matters:...
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Sentinel

Federal funds available locally

LEWISTOWN — Mifflin and Juniata counties would like to announce availability of federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program for Phase 39 and Phase ARPA-R. EFSP funds are Federal funds made available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Act. Mifflin...
thenewsprogress.com

2022 Session Coming Soon

The 2022 Session will begin on Wednesday, January 12. It brings new hopes, options, obstacles, and concerns. The greatest of these include the hopes of a new Governor, new President of the Senate (Lt. Governor Sears), and a new Speaker of the House of Delegates. This team of new leaders can begin the needed turnaround from the last two years of mismanagement. How much change will be determined in the coming weeks. The Democrats will still control the Senate with a margin of 21-19. This will allow them to control all committees and, therefore, determine what legislative proposals come to the floor for a full Senate vote. The reverse will be true in the House, where the Republicans will control the flow of legislation. I expect that, for this reason, you will only see passage of reasonable bills going to the Governor for his signature.
talkbusiness.net

DHS extends rent relief program into 2022

The Department of Human Services (DHS) announced Wednesday (Dec. 15) an extension of the Arkansas Rent Relief Program. The program will continue accepting applications into 2022 as long as general rent relief funds are available. DHS said this is a change from previous guidance indicating the program would end on...
CBS Pittsburgh

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Unveils Bridge Repair Funding Plan, With Millions Targeted For This Region

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in Philadelphia on Friday to announce a new bridge repair program that will pump millions of dollars into this area. Pennsylvania has a huge bridge problem, with more than 3,500 bridges eligible for this federal help, more than any other state in the nation. So maybe it’s no surprise that Buttigieg came to this state to announce a bridge repair program. “The bridge formula program that we’re launching today is the largest dedicated highway investment since the construction of the interstate highway system itself,” said Buttigieg. It’s money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure bill that will...
CBS Chicago

Illinois To Get $1.4 Billion From Federal Funds To Fix Bridges, Other Infrastructure Issues

CHICAGO (CBS) — Historic help for the nation’s aging infrastructure. Federal dollars will help repair 15,000 bridges, including several in Illinois. The U.S. Department of Transportation launched a program to replace, rebuild and construct new bridges, like one at Rand Road and the Des Plaines River. It’s the single largest dedicated bridge investment in the interstate highway system’s history. More than $26 billion dollars will go to states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico over the next five years. Illinois will receive about $1.4 billion of that. U.S. Illinois Congressman Brad Schneider spoke about the need for the upgrades. “Illinois has 2,374 bridges in...
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Is Getting Over $1 Billion To Improve Highway Bridges In Poor And Fair Condition

BOSTON (CBS) — More than $1 billion in federal funding will flow into Massachusetts over the next five years to upgrade thousands of highway bridges across the state that are in need of improvements. The money is coming from the infrastructure package that President Joe Biden signed into law in November. The state is getting $1.12 billion that will be used to improve 455 bridges in “poor” condition and 3,465 bridges in “fair” condition. Nationwide, over $27 billion will be used to fix about 15,000 bridges across the country. Deputy Federal Highway Administrator and former Massachusetts Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said this is...
KTLA

15,000 U.S. bridges to be fixed under new Biden administration program

President Joe Biden on Friday tried to put behind recent setbacks on voting rights and his economic agenda by outlining progress made in implementing his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package. “When we invest in infrastructure, we’re really investing in opportunity,” Biden said. “These are investments that will build a better America. It sounds like hyperbole, […]
Axios

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds wants tax cuts and teacher bonuses

Gov. Kim Reynolds gave her fourth annual Condition of the State address Tuesday night, prioritizing tax cuts and worker shortages in her speech. Gradually set income tax to a flat 4% rate over the next four years, as well as eliminate retirement income tax. Reduce state unemployment benefit eligibility from...
