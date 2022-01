Fort Myers, FLA - Lee Health tells us while the omicron variant appears to cause less severe symptoms, it spreads quicker than previous mutations. Dr. Larry Antonucci, the President and CEO of Lee Health says, "While the omicron variant seems to be less severe it is still making patients sick and making patients sick enough to be in the hospital, to be in the ICU and to be on ventilators."

