A big and high-profile bar and restaurant space on Nicollet Mall is coming back to life this spring with new operators.Driving the news: Ties Lounge & Rooftop is opening next month at 921 Nicollet Ave., the four-story, 15,000-square-foot building that formerly housed Randle’s and Rojo Mexican Grill. Why it matters: It's the latest effort to reanimate a downtown Minneapolis — and particularly Nicollet Mall — that is struggling to recover from the pandemic as most of its major employers haven't brought their workers back to the office.Flashback: The building has been vacant since 2019 after a former operator opened and...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO