ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Jabeur beats Wimbledon champion Kvitova at Sydney Classic

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 2 days ago

SYDNEY (AP) — Ons Jabeur advanced to the quarterfinals of the Sydney...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dayton Daily News

Jabeur retires from Sydney QF with injury; Murray reaches SF

SYDNEY (AP) — Ons Jabeur retired with a lower back injury in the Sydney Classic quarterfinals on Thursday, allowing Anett Kontaveit to advance. The fourth-seeded Kontaveit advanced after the seventh-seeded Tunisian lost the opening set 6-4 and decided to stop soon after. Jabeur received a medical timeout after the...
TENNIS
wsau.com

Tennis-Krejcikova glides into Sydney semis, Jabeur out injured

SYDNEY (Reuters) – French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova stormed into the Sydney Tennis Classic semi-finals on Thursday with a 6-0 6-2 victory over France’s Carolina Garcia, while an ailing Ons Jabeur was forced to quit her match against Anett Kontaveit. After blanking her opponent in the opening set,...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
The Independent

Novak Djokovic could face five years in prison if found to have misled court over Covid test

Novak Djokovic could face five years in prison if found to have lied about his positive Covid test to Australia authorities.Djokovic said in a sworn affidavit to the Federal Circuit Court that he was diagnosed with coronavirus on 16 December. “On 16 December 2021, I was tested and diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 (Covid),” he said. The judge eventually ruled that Djokovic should not have his visa revoked and should be allowed to stay in Australia to play tennis. However, in a statement posted on social media earlier on Wednesday, Djokovic claimed to have been aware of his positive Covid result...
TENNIS
The Independent

Martina Navratilova tells Novak Djokovic to ‘go home’ and walk away from Australian Open

Martina Navratilova has told Novak Djokovic to do “the right thing” and “go home”.Djokovic is currently preparing for the Australian Open in Melbourne, which begins on Monday, after his visa was initially revoked and then reinstated while he was held in a government facility by the country’s Border Force.The men’s world No1 is not vaccinated against Covid-19, something required by Australia’s strict border controls. Djokovic claimed his December bout of the disease satisfied the demands of Tennis Australia and the state of Victoria to allow him an exemption to enter the country, but his exemption was rejected by authorities...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'I can’t defend Novak Djokovic's choice to...', says legend

The Novak Djokovic case has not yet come to its conclusion. Although the world's number 1 won the appeal, he expects to hear about the decision of the Minister of Immigration Alex Hawke on his visa. The latter is examining the case with great attention, before issuing the final verdict on whether or not the Serb will stay in Australia.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Andy Murray battles into third round of Australian Open warm-up tournament

Andy Murray continued preparations for his Australian Open return with a hard-fought victory against Nikoloz Basilashvili in the second round of the Sydney Tennis Classic.This was a much stiffer examination than his first-round win against world number 345 Viktor Durasovic on Tuesday, with the three-time grand slam winner progressing 6-7 (4) 7-6 (3) 6-3 after over three hours on court.The match did not look like it would take so long when Murray raced into a 4-1 lead after half an hour.He led 5-2 and served for the opening set but some carelessness set in and Basilashvili battled back to go...
TENNIS
The Independent

Has Novak Djokovic been deported as Emma Raducanu returns? 2022 Australian Open talking points

The Australian Open gets under way on Monday after what has been an extraordinary build-up.With Novak Djokovic’s participation still undecided following his latest visa cancellation, talk of tennis and the stories that may lie ahead at Melbourne Park was very much on hold.Here, we pick out five talking points for the tournament.The Djokovic question View this post on Instagram A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole)Will he, won’t he? The wait goes on for Novak Djokovic with less than 72 hours...
TENNIS
BBC

Novak Djokovic: Newsreaders caught in expletive-laden rant

An expletive-laden conversation between two Australian newsreaders on Novak Djokovic's visa saga has gone viral, after a video of it was leaked online. It shows Channel 7 journalists Mike Amor and Rebecca Maddern talking candidly about the tennis star as they prepare to read Tuesday's evening news. Maddern says Djokovic...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic drawn against countryman as Australian Open uncertainty continues

Novak Djokovic was drawn against fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic as uncertainty continued over whether he will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open.It appeared a decision from Immigration Minister Alex Hawke could be imminent when the draw was postponed from 3pm (4am UK) at the last minute and without explanation.But it was then announced it would be held 75 minutes later, with Hawke now not expected to make his decision until Friday.Top seed and nine-time #AusOpen champion 🇷🇸 @DjokerNole begins his title defence against Miomir Kecmanovic.#AO2022 pic.twitter.com/96MAlHNElG— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 13, 2022Djokovic, who is looking to win a record...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s controversial beliefs and why he is opposed to the vaccine

According to Novak Djokovic, one of the defining days of his career came in the summer of 2010. He had already won his first grand slam title, but a recurring shortness of breath was plaguing him in matches. To watch Djokovic now is to see one of the world’s most obstinately enduring athletes in action. He covers the tennis court with almost robotic efficiency, always two steps ahead of his flagging opponents. Back then, it was Djokovic who felt unusually jaded. On several occasions, in the heat of arduous matches, he even called for medical breaks out of fear...
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic drawn to play Australian Open as deportation threat looms

Novak Djokovic drew a first-round clash against a fellow Serb in the Australian Open on Thursday, taking a step closer to his dream of a record 21st Grand Slam despite a looming decision on his deportation. The unvaccinated world number one, top seed and defending champion is looking to clinch a 10th title at Melbourne Park. The 34-year-old tennis superstar was drawn to play Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round. But the openly vaccine-sceptic Djokovic's championship hopes were in peril as Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke pondered whether to revoke his visa for a second time and throw him out of the country.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

WTA Sydney Tennis Classic 2022: Anett Kontaveit vs Ons Jabeur Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream Details

In the quaterfinals of WTA Sydney Tennis Classic, World No.7 Anett Kontaveit will take on World No.10 Ons Jabeur. Anett Kontaveit is an Estonian professional tennis player. Her current ranking according to the WTA is World No.7 which is also her highest ranking. She has five career titles to her name. She played her previous match against Elena-Gabriela Ruse which she won with a score of 6-3, 6-1.
TENNIS
The Independent

When is Australian Open 2022 draw? Date, time, seeds and full schedule

Novak Djokovic has dominated the headlines in the build-up to the Australian Open 2022, which runs from 17–30 January.The men’s No 1 player has had an order for deportation quashed on appeal and has resumed practice at Melbourne Park, and barring any further twists and turns, Djokovic will begin his title defence next week as the No 1 seed.Nonetheless the tournament is wide open even though Djokovic, the nine-time winner aiming to break a three-way tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slams, is the favourite.With Roger Federer out injured, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Nadal...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy