Movies

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS "Honest Trailer" Wonders How Far Up Its Own A** The Movie's Story Can Go

By JoshWilding
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Matrix Resurrections opened to mixed reviews last month, and after bombing at the box office, it's clear this movie isn't going to be the opening chapter of a new trilogy. There were some things for fans to appreciate, but for the most part, it failed to...

comicbookmovie.com

POPSUGAR

Laurence Fishburne Got Real About Why You Won't See Him in The Matrix Resurrections

Laurence Fishburne's Morpheus is one of the most iconic characters in cinematic history. The Matrix character, who, at one point, was living inside the Matrix, protected Zion in the films, helping free humans from the Matrix. His character was a vital part of the first three Matrix movies, alongside Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. Morpheus (voiced by Fishburne) was even part of The Matrix Online, a game created and released following the first three films. But when The Matrix Resurrections premieres at the end of 2021, Fishburne won't be a part of the film.
MOVIES
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and films on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

How Netflix’s Red Notice Was Able To Film Crowded Scene With Dwayne Johnson And Gal Gadot, Despite COVID Protocols

When all is said and done, Netflix’s Red Notice has amounted to a massive hit in 2021’s overall cinematic picture. A blockbuster that cost a backbreaking amount of money to make, it defied the previous attitudes of smaller spending for the streaming giant, and seemed to be worth the effort. But with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot having to film that flirtatious masquerade scene, which was crowded with as many extras as COVID protocols safely allowed, director Rawson Marshall Thurber had to get a bit creative to achieve a maskless picture of normalcy. Which, naturally, wasn’t cheap.
MOVIES
Variety

‘To Catch a Thief’ Remake in the Works With Gal Gadot

Great news, Gen Z! They’re remaking “To Catch a Thief.” The Alfred Hitchcock classic first debuted in 1955. It boasted breathtaking Riviera views, as well as Cary Grant being all effortlessly charming and Grace Kelly at peak icy blondness. There was also something about a cat burglar lured out of a comfortable retirement after being framed for a crime he didn’t commit — yada, yada — along with cinema’s most sexually suggestive fireworks display. The new version is in early development, but Gal Gadot, better known as Wonder Woman and recently seen on Netflix in the crime caper “Red Notice” opposite Ryan...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Matrix Resurrections’ Lana Wachowski On Why Movie Theaters Being Shut Down Was So Hard, And Hopes For The Future

With more films popping up in movie theaters, a slight sense of normalcy has returned. The Matrix Resurrections was the latest blockbuster to bring audiences back to theaters. But its arrival to theaters was a hard-fought one like many films in 2021. That wasn’t lost on the film’s director Lana Wachowski. Upon seeing the sci-fi film on the silver screen, Wachowski spoke on what was so hard about theaters being shut down, as well as her hopes for the future.
MOVIES
First Showing

Promo Trailer for First Love Film 'Girl Picture' Premiering at Sundance

"Do you wanna mango with me?" A promo trailer has debuted for the indie film Girl Picture, a Finnish comedy from filmmaker Alli Haapasalo, initially called Tytöt Tytöt Tytöt. This is premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival this month, then hits the Berlin Film Festival next. "Three Women Pursue Sex, Love, and Pleasure." Best friends Mimmi and Rönkkö work after school at a food court smoothie kiosk, frankly swapping stories of their frustrations and expectations regarding love and sex. Sundance says: "Within the film’s tender, funny exploration of the fears and confusions of discovering one’s identity and sexuality, a refreshingly positive portrait of the power of female friendship emerges. Writers Daniela Hakulinen & Ilona Ahti consistently present the film's teen protagonists as complex individuals, while director Alli Haapasalo, rather than aestheticizing the girls' femininity, vibrantly depicts their trials and tribulations through their own eyes." Starring Aamu Milonoff, Eleonoora Kauhanen, and Linnea Leino. This looks as fresh and funny as the outstanding Norwegian film Ninja Baby from last year. Get a first look at some footage below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kingdom Live-Action Movie Sequel Confirms Release Window With New Trailer

Kingdom is coming out with a new live-action film soon, and has dropped the first trailer revealing when the new sequel will be hitting theaters in Japan! Yasuhira Hara's original manga series has been expanding in a number of ways in the past few years. Although the third season of the anime had been delayed due to complications from the ongoing COVID pandemic, it was soon revealed to be such a success that a fourth season is now in the works. All the while, the newest live-action effort for the franchise has been in the works as well.
COMICS
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

ETERNALS: Harry Styles Busts Out Some Dance Moves In Blooper Reel For The Marvel Studios Movie

Eternals arrives on Disney+ tomorrow at no extra charge for subscribers, so we don't have long to wait until we can relive Marvel Studios' most divisive movie (not something we thought we'd be saying this time last year). There's a lot to unpack in Chloé Zhao's first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and being able to watch at home gives fans an opportunity to take a closer look at the movie's biggest moments.
THEATER & DANCE
KDWN

Matrix Resurrections- Book of Boba Fett – Flash movie and more!

Tarik Lewis, Joey Franchize and Luis Speedy Jr Gonzalez talk about Matrix Resurrections, Book of Boba Fett First Ep, Flash movie rumors and speculation, our best pics of 2021, and more!. Please give us a like, comment or share if you like the show! Follow us on Instagram @geekculturecongress or...
MOVIES
imdb.com

The Matrix Resurrections Crosses $100 Million At The Box Office, But It's Still A Major Disappointment

Even just a handful of years ago, if Warner Bros. had said a fourth "Matrix" movie was happening, it would have seemed like the biggest deal on the planet. And, for a time, when the movie that became "The Matrix Resurrections" was initially coming together, it did, indeed, seem like a huge deal. But 1999 was a long time ago and the peak popularity of this important sci-fi franchise is a thing of the past.
MOVIES
Polygon

The Peacemaker trailer revs up DC’s very un-Marvel-like year of movies and shows

When philosopher William James first coined the term “multiverse” in 1895, he didn’t actually mean “multiple universes.” He was trying to describe how confusing the universe we actually live in felt. But the more DC and Marvel press on into the parallel universes of their respective projects, the more this original definition feels accurate.
MOVIES
Washington Post

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ and ‘Don’t Look Up’ show intent matters less than artists might like

What matters more: the artist’s intent or the audience’s interpretation?. Two recent films — “The Matrix Resurrections” and “Don’t Look Up” — have viewers arguing anew, but it’s an old question that has come up frequently over the decades, especially any time a piece of fiction deploys a striking metaphor such as these two do.
MOVIES
CultureMap Fort Worth

The Matrix Resurrections proves you can't go home again

When The Matrix came out in 1999, it was a groundbreaking film, both for its storytelling and its visual effects, which introduced the then-novel “bullet time.” Its subsequent two sequels were met with diminishing enthusiasm, with The Matrix Revolutions being almost universally viewed as a colossal disappointment. So...
MOVIES

