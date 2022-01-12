ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Greek sailing coach in rape trial over MeToo revelations

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Greek sailing coach has gone on trial in Athens accused of raping an 11-year-old girl, in a case that came to light when a gold medal-winning athlete spoke out about sexual abuse in sport. Coach Triantafyllos Apostolou appeared in court on Wednesday, almost 12 years after the alleged...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Guatemala soldiers face rape trial after 40 years

The trial has begun in Guatemala of five former paramilitary soldiers accused of raping 36 indigenous Mayan women during the 1980s. The abuse is alleged to have taken place over five years at the height of the civil war between the military government and left-wing guerrillas. Prosecutors say the victims'...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLO

New trial dates ordered in murder, rape cases

Retired Circuit Judge Gordon Webb of Harrison, who returned to the bench to help deal with the backlog of cases requiring jury trials, has set new trial dates for defendants in the six Baxter County cases he had been assigned to handle. The orders were signed Monday. The request for...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
iheart.com

University Of Iowa Fraternity Rape Case Going To Jury Trial In 2023

(Iowa City, IA) -- A jury trial in the case of two University of Iowa students accused of raping a girl at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity will take place in July of 2023. Makena Solberg accuses Carson Steffen and Jacob MeLoan of raping her in September 2020 while she was drunk at a party. Solberg also accuses them of taking pictures of her without her knowledge. Both men say they had sexual relations with Solberg but that it was consensual. Steffen is charged with first-degree harassment and is suing Solberg for defamation. MeLoan faces no criminal charges.
IOWA CITY, IA
fox5atlanta.com

Lawyer faces rape charges

Sandy Springs police say a woman who was seeking legal representation was instead raped by that lawyer. He has since been arrested.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
KRQE News 13

Man accused in cold case rape to remain behind bars until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused in a cold case rape from 1997 will stay behind bars. Investigators say 63-year-old Edward Duran‘s DNA linked him to a sexual assault 24-years-ago. Prosecutors say the victim left a door open for her cat. Duran is then accused of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
blackchronicle.com

Man City’s Benjamin Mendy released on bail ahead of trial on rape charges

Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy was released from prison on bail on Friday ahead of his trial on rape charges, which has been put back until June at the earliest. Mendy is accused of eight offenses against five different women including seven counts of rape relating to four women and one count of sexual assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bishop accused of raping nun 13 times acquitted by Indian court

An Indian court has cleared a Roman Catholic bishop of charges of raping a nun between 2014 and 2016 in her rural convent, a scandal that sparked a wave of outrage and was at the heart of the issue of allegations of sexual harassment at religious institutions across the country.Franco Mulakkal, 54, left court smiling on Friday after a trial that lasted more than 100 days was concluded by sessions judge G Gopakumar in a single-line verdict.“The prosecution failed to prove all the charges against the accused,” Mr Gopakumar said in the trial court in Kottayam city of Kerala...
WORLD
Telegraph

Prisoner kicked custody officer so hard he killed her, court hears

A convicted criminal has admitted killing a prison security officer by kicking her in the head as she was escorting him from his cell following a court appearance. Humphrey Burke, 28, who was described as “unpredictable and dangerous”, left Lorraine Barwell, 54, with catastrophic brain injuries when he attacked her at Blackfriars Crown Court in 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Argentinian judge caught kissing cop-killer behind bars

An Argentinian judge was caught on video kissing a convicted cop-killer after trying to get him a reduced sentence — but she claims there was no hanky-panky as she interviewed him for a book. The leaked clip shows Judge Mariel Suárez on Dec. 29 at a penitentiary in Trelew,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
The Independent

Utah ‘millionaire’ accused of holding woman hostage and carving eerie message into her hand

A Utah man has been arrested for kidnapping, holding a woman captive and assault after he was accused of keeping her for several weeks at his home and “carving” a number six on her left hand to signify she had six months to “love him or be killed”.Ramone Marcio Martinez, 39, was arrested and charged in Salt Lake County on Wednesday for aggravated kidnapping and five counts of aggravated assault, according to a police booking affidavit cited by local news network KSL 5 TV.The suspect identified himself as a millionaire to the authorities, according to the affidavit.The woman had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wevv.com

Woman Charged With Child Molestation in Jasper

A Jasper, Indiana woman was arrested on charges of Child Molesting and Sexual Misconduct With a Minor after an incident that happened on Sunday, according to police. The Jasper Police Department says officers were called to an apartment on Dewey Street for a fight in progress around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. When officers got there, they say everyone involved was separated.
JASPER, IN
txktoday.com

Man pleads guilty to raping cellmate and 4-year-old girl

A man who was being held in the Miller County jail for sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl when he tied his cellmate to a bunk, knocked him unconscious and sexually assaulted him, was sentenced to 25 years in prison this week. Charles Steven Anderson, 63, will be in his 80s...
MILLER COUNTY, AR

