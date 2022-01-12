Ward remap battle could come to ballot near you

Leave it to parents to oversee their children's political and moral educationI voted for the conservative members of the school board and I commend them for standing up under the attacks they and their families have endured. I am grateful for their work and implore them to continue to stand strong. Please continue to fight for our children and parents. Keep politics and the liberal agenda out of the schools' domain. Leave it to parents to oversee their children's political and moral education. Politics should never have been in K-12. Shame on us for allowing it to go this far....

NEWBERG, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO