OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Saudi Arabia to build 8,000 km of railway across country-min

(Corrects headline and lead to 8,000 km (not 14,000 km) after ministry clarification)

RIYADH, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will build 8,000 km of railway across country, its investment minister Khalid al-Falih said on Wednesday.

“New rail that will criss cross the kingdom and add to the network we already have,” Falih told a mining forum in Riyadh.

He also said his ministry was working on a new investment law that is going to address the needs of both domestic and international investors. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Toby Chopra)