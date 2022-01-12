State Police Investigating Burglary at Hadley Town Hall

LINCOLN, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened early Sunday morning in Lincoln. Around 1:55 a.m., troopers were called to a home on the 19000 block of Bunting Avenue that had been hit by gunfire. Investigators say three adult residents were inside the home when an unknown suspect shot one round at the building. The bullet went through an exterior wall and into a bedroom, where one of the residents was sleeping. It continued through an interior wall, and stopped after hitting a hallway ceiling.

