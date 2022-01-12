State Police Investigating Burglary at Hadley Town Hall

KENNETT SQUARE, PA —The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an alleged theft from the Kennett Square Walmart. Authorities report that on December 24, 2021, at 9:53 PM, Troopers responded to the Walmart located at 516 School House Rd, Kennett Square, for a report of retail theft. Upon arrival, it was discovered that three suspects fled the establishment with approximately $400 worth of various unpaid items. All suspects fled in the same vehicle, described as a green in color 2003 Ford Explorer bearing the Pennsylvania Licence plate KYR1990.
