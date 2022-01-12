ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Delays in Tax Return Processing Expected as IRS Is Still Understaffed and Overwhelmed

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TIwDG_0djVGOMU00

The 2022 tax filing season is scheduled to begin on Jan. 24, and tax return delays are set to begin about a day later. Okay, that’s probably an overstatement. But less than two weeks ahead of tax season, the IRS is urging taxpayers to take certain steps to avoid the kinds of massive delays and backlogs that plagued the agency in 2021 .

See: 2022 Tax Filing Season Begins January 24 — What To Expect Ahead of the April 18 Deadline
Find: Inflation and Your Taxes — How Do Higher Prices Impact Your Tax Bracket?

Those delays were due to a confluence of events that caught the IRS short-handed and overwhelmed. One was the COVID-19 pandemic, which infected some of the agency’s staff and forced certain offices to close. Another was the mass issuance and processing of COVID-related benefits such as stimulus checks and advance child tax credit payments, which sucked up a lot time the IRS would normally devote to processing tax returns.

In a statement issued on Monday, the IRS warned that taxpayers might face similar delays this year.

“The pandemic continues to create challenges, but the IRS reminds people there are important steps they can take to help ensure their tax return and refund don’t face processing delays,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said. “Filing electronically with direct deposit and avoiding a paper tax return is more important than ever this year. And we urge extra attention to those who received an Economic Impact Payment or an advance Child Tax Credit last year. People should make sure they report the correct amount on their tax return to avoid delays.”

See: How Most People Spent Their Stimulus Checks
Find: 8.5 Million Tax Refunds Have Yet To Be Sent — What To Do If You Haven’t Received Yours

He added that in many areas, the IRS is “unable to deliver the amount of service and enforcement that our taxpayers and tax system deserves and needs. This is frustrating for taxpayers, for IRS employees and for me.”

Rettig is right about the frustration part. Phone lines have been so overwhelmed that the IRS was only able to answer about 10% of calls last filing season, Bloomberg reported. And as of mid-November 2021, the agency still had a backlog of about 8.6 million returns to process. Normally, the IRS would start a new filing season with a backlog of less than 1 million returns.

“Our phone volumes continue to remain at record-setting levels,” Rettig said. “We urge people to check IRS.gov and establish an online account to help them access information more quickly. We have invested in developing new online capacities to make this a quick and easy way for taxpayers to get the information they need.”

The IRS also recommends that taxpayers organize and gather 2021 tax records ahead of time to ensure accurate returns and make the process move more smoothly. These records include Social Security numbers, individual taxpayer identification numbers, adoption taxpayer identification numbers, and this year’s identity protection personal identification numbers valid for calendar year 2022.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Delays in Tax Return Processing Expected as IRS Is Still Understaffed and Overwhelmed

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: How much you need to earn to file taxes

Some Americans don’t have high enough earnings to file taxes, so many wonder what you need to make to file taxes with the IRS. 2021 had a lot of stimulus payment opportunities, so this year it may be a good idea to file taxes even if you wouldn’t normally need to.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Return#Tax Filing#Tax Day#Covid#Child Tax Credit
CNET

Is there a child tax credit in January? Here's when your next payment will arrive

Starting Jan. 24, you can file your tax return with the IRS -- that's how you'll get any child tax credit money that's due to you as a refund. But before tax season arrives, you'll want to start gathering important tax documents to make filing easier, and that includes Letter 6419. It has details about your child tax credit money that you'll need for your taxes. If you haven't received that form yet, keep an eye out for it in the mail.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Who gets the biggest tax refund?

Tax season for 2022 will look a bit different, and the IRS may be sending larger refunds to some. Things like the child tax credit and stimulus payments will play a role in how much people end up getting back. Tax returns will be accepted by the IRS starting Jan....
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Costco
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Tax delays likely as IRS is in state of crisis

It has been reported by a watchdog that the IRS is in a state of crisis just weeks ahead of the 2022 season’s start. A report was released to Congress Wednesday detailing serious issues for taxpayers. The biggest issue is delays for processing both tax returns and refunds. The...
INCOME TAX
CBS News

Here's how long it will take to get your tax refund in 2022

Three-quarters of all Americans get an annual tax refund from the IRS, which often is a family's biggest check of the year. But this tax season could see a repeat of last year's snarls in processing, when about 30 million taxpayers had their returns — and refunds — held up by the IRS.
INCOME TAX
NBC San Diego

Your Tax Refund Might Be Delayed This Year, the IRS Warns

When the Internal Revenue Service announced the opening of tax filing season on Jan. 24, it came with a warning: File early, because the agency expects delays processing returns and sending refunds this year. "In many areas, we are unable to deliver the amount of service and enforcement that our...
INCOME TAX
chronicle99.com

Tax Refunds Scheduled for 2022 Will be Delayed

Most US citizens waiting for their tax refund this tax season will be disappointed as the wait may go on longer due to the pandemic. The IRS has given out a statement that it will start accepting as well as processing the filings for the financial year 2021 from January 24 of this new year as reported by Fox2Now.
INCOME TAX
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
97K+
Followers
8K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy