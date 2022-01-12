Immuron Stock (IMRN): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ZKIN) increased by 17.93% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ZKIN) increased by 17.93% in the most recent trading session. Investors responded positively to ZK International announcing it has completed the year on a high note by being able to win project bidding and bring contracts with the total contract sales amount of $5 million during the month of December 2021.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO