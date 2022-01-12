ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

AFK Arena codes - How to redeem codes and active code list

By Dave Aubrey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N33Gk_0djVFlQs00

AFK Arena is one of the most popular mobile games you can make progress on without actually playing. An arena battling game, AFK Arena allows you to set up your team and let them fight away while you work, hang out with friends, or whatever it is people do in the middle of a pandemic.

In this guide we’re breaking down how you can redeem AFK Arena promo codes so you can get extra free currency – in addition to that, we have a bunch of codes listed below that we know are currently active. Use the codes below with the method we outline and you’ll find yourself with a veritable wealth of rare items in AFK Arena. Just scroll down below for everything you need to know.

For more great mobile games, take a look at our full best iPhone games and best Google Play games lists.

How to redeem AFK Arena promo codes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZE3BJ_0djVFlQs00

Before you can start redeeming all of the AFK Arena promo codes you can find down below, you’ll need to make sure that you know how to redeem them. We’ve got the information you need to redeem AFK Arena codes down below, so take a look and follow our instructions.

  • First, visit the AFK Arena code redemption page.
  • You will need your UID and to confirm your user profile in the top left.
  • Get a verification code from the AFK Arena app to confirm your log in, and enter it in the Verification field.
  • Once logged in, enter your promo redemption code into the Gift Code field, and click Redeem.
  • You should find rewards from active codes in your mailbox in the game.

All active AFK Arena promo codes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21bQ6Z_0djVFlQs00

Below you’ll find a complete list of currently active AFK Arena codes. You can redeem these using the instructions above and then you’ll get the bonus currency and rewards to help you progress through the game more quickly than ever. You can thank us later.

  • happy2022 – x50 Faction Scroll.
  • afk888 – x300 Diamond, x100 Hero’s Essence, x20,000 Gold.
  • afk2022 – x10 Stargazer Scroll, x8,888 Hero Coin, x888 Diamond, x8,888 Labyrinth Token, x10 Common Hero Scroll, x10 Time Emblem.
  • talene2022 – x300 Diamond, x300,000 Gold.
  • uf4shqjngq – x30 Common Hero Scroll.
  • misevj66yi – x5 Common Hero Scroll, x500 Diamond, x60 Rare Hero Soulstone.
  • y9ijrcnfsw – Large Crate of Hero EXP, x90 Elite Hero Soulstone, x10 Common Hero Scroll, Large Crate of Gold, Large Crate of Hero’s Essence.
  • y9khdntp3v – x60 Rare Hero Soulstone, x100,000 Gold.
  • y9ntv77jvf – x120 Rare Hero Soulstone, x30 Elite Hero Soulstone, x1,000 Hero’s Essence.

Redeeming all of the codes above will give you plenty of currency, items, and should allow you to level up and progress that much faster in AFK Arena.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
realsport101.com

Genshin Impact Promo Codes January 2022: How to Redeem Free Primogems

Everyone could use some free Primogems in Genshin Impact. Luckily miHoYo constantly provides Promo Codes for the Genshin Impact community to offer freebies of all kinds including this valuable in-game currency. And while the new year is just starting, we have the first Genshin Impact promo codes for January 2022....
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Fortnite: How To Redeem Codes

If you’re like most people, there’s probably a fire burning inside you: a warm desire to buy something from Fortnite’s Item Shop. With its wide range of skins and the Battle Pass, it’s hard to resist the wallet-emptying power the game has. On the other hand, it’s also very tempting to get a gift for someone you like, and a very special gift may come in the form of a Fortnite code.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Promo Codes 2022, All Active Promo Codes

Trainers, the New Year 2022 has started and new Pokemon Go promo codes for free items are available to claim in January 2022. The New Year 2022 has started and many Pokemon Go players want to know if Niantic and Pokemon Go offer promo codes for free items in January 2022. We asked our readers, who are dedicated Pokemon Go players if there are new and active promo codes, and according to their reports, there are currently 6 active promo codes.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Blue Archive free codes and how to redeem them (January 2022)

Blue Archive is the latest anime RPG to take the mobile gaming community by storm. Published by Nexon and developed by Nat Games, Blue Archive takes its players into the fictional world of Kivotos where they must find solutions to the incidents and mysteries that take place. The story and 3D real-time battles in the game have made it very popular, resulting in the developers providing several coupon codes for players to redeem and enjoy free rewards. This article will list all the available active free redeem codes in Blue Archive as of now and the rewards they give and also explain to you how you can redeem these codes.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afk#Promo Codes#Mobile Game#Google Play Games#Currency#Afk Arena#Iphone
pocketgamer.com

Wisteria codes you can redeem (January 2022)

The search for Wisteria codes ends here as this article has all the updated and active ones. Wisteria is another anime-based Roblox game that derives the story of the famous anime Demon Slayer. Take a look at our Wisteria codes which will give you an upper hand while playing. Upon...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

How to redeem gift cards and codes on the Google Play Store in 2022

If you've been on the receving end of gift cards or codes for your Android device, you might be a little lost when it comes to redeeming these cards, to gain whatever perks that you want! That's where this guide comes in. Right here we're going to lay out everything...
CELL PHONES
pcinvasion.com

The Anacrusis — Solo with bots, crossplay, party codes, and AFK guide

As with most online games with a cooperative component, The Anacrusis expects you to work well with your team. But, if you can’t find peeps to aid you, then you could try to go at it alone. Here’s our guide to help you with gameplay features such as solo with bots, crossplay, party codes, and the AFK mode toggle in The Anacrusis.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Roblox promo codes - all active Roblox codes and how to redeem them

Roblox is one of the biggest games in the world, and if you were totally unaware of that – you’re not alone. The mysterious game creation tool has had massive success among young fans and in the YouTube ecosystem, and creating a customized Roblox character that stands out from the crowd is a must if you want to make your mark on the game. Though Roblox being “unsafe for children” has been highlighted before, and worth keeping in mind for parents.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Google
T3.com

PS5 consoles available in-store at GameStop today

With just two days of 2021 left, GameStop is today (Dec 30) releasing stock of Sony PS5 consoles in-store across the US. The list of participating stores stretches six pages and covers locations from Washington to Florida. For your chance to buy you must turn up to the store in...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and what new features to expect

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in January 2022

Every month, Sony offers a few PlayStation games at no additional cost to those subscribed to its PlayStation Plus service. Now, the company has revealed the first few games hitting the service in the new year. Available starting January 4th, Sony will add three titles to PlayStation Plus, and you’ll...
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Fortnite Pursuit Race Creative Code and How to Play

Fortnite Pursuit Race is a creative competition launched by Fortnite Creative. It is one among all other exceptional maps created that deserve our attention. It is a part of Fortnite Creative, and players can use different creative Map Codes to get a different taste in gameplay experiences. It has some...
VIDEO GAMES
freecodecamp.org

How to Code a 2D Game Engine using Java

If you really want to understand game development, consider coding your own game engine. We just published a 24-hour course on the freeCodeCamp.org YouTube channel that will teach you how to code your own 2D game engine using Java. You will use the game engine to create a Super Mario...
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

How to Make an NFT in 15 Lines of Code

NFTs (also known as Non-Fungible tokens) could revolutionize e-commerce, online auctions and trade shows. They can be used to track attendance at an event, verify the authenticity of event tickets, or provide a way to collect and redeem rewards earned at the event. Each NFT is unique in its tokenURI. The metadata is where you save details about your NFT including the name, image, description as well as other information. The possibilities for using using these tokens are endless.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
harrisburgmagazine.com

How to Use QR Codes for Simply the Best

QR codes are just fancy barcodes. But instead of scanning for a price, you get other types of data such as URLs (website addresses). You may not know this, but most phones are able to read QR codes using their camera. Simply open up your camera and point it at...
ELECTRONICS
DBLTAP

How to Fix Error Code 48 in Warzone

Getting hit with error code 48 in Warzone? Here's how to fix it. It seems that the amount of error codes that crop up in games like Warzone is never ending. Just when you think you've experienced them all, in comes another to put you in your place. This has been the case for some players who have recently been facing error code 48.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

64K+
Followers
113K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy