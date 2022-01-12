AFK Arena codes - How to redeem codes and active code list

AFK Arena is one of the most popular mobile games you can make progress on without actually playing. An arena battling game, AFK Arena allows you to set up your team and let them fight away while you work, hang out with friends, or whatever it is people do in the middle of a pandemic.

In this guide we’re breaking down how you can redeem AFK Arena promo codes so you can get extra free currency – in addition to that, we have a bunch of codes listed below that we know are currently active. Use the codes below with the method we outline and you’ll find yourself with a veritable wealth of rare items in AFK Arena. Just scroll down below for everything you need to know.

How to redeem AFK Arena promo codes

Before you can start redeeming all of the AFK Arena promo codes you can find down below, you’ll need to make sure that you know how to redeem them. We’ve got the information you need to redeem AFK Arena codes down below, so take a look and follow our instructions.

First, visit the AFK Arena code redemption page.

You will need your UID and to confirm your user profile in the top left.

Get a verification code from the AFK Arena app to confirm your log in, and enter it in the Verification field.

Once logged in, enter your promo redemption code into the Gift Code field, and click Redeem.

You should find rewards from active codes in your mailbox in the game.

All active AFK Arena promo codes

Below you’ll find a complete list of currently active AFK Arena codes. You can redeem these using the instructions above and then you’ll get the bonus currency and rewards to help you progress through the game more quickly than ever. You can thank us later.

happy2022 – x50 Faction Scroll.

– x50 Faction Scroll. afk888 – x300 Diamond, x100 Hero’s Essence, x20,000 Gold.

– x300 Diamond, x100 Hero’s Essence, x20,000 Gold. afk2022 – x10 Stargazer Scroll, x8,888 Hero Coin, x888 Diamond, x8,888 Labyrinth Token, x10 Common Hero Scroll, x10 Time Emblem.

– x10 Stargazer Scroll, x8,888 Hero Coin, x888 Diamond, x8,888 Labyrinth Token, x10 Common Hero Scroll, x10 Time Emblem. talene2022 – x300 Diamond, x300,000 Gold.

– x300 Diamond, x300,000 Gold. uf4shqjngq – x30 Common Hero Scroll.

– x30 Common Hero Scroll. misevj66yi – x5 Common Hero Scroll, x500 Diamond, x60 Rare Hero Soulstone.

– x5 Common Hero Scroll, x500 Diamond, x60 Rare Hero Soulstone. y9ijrcnfsw – Large Crate of Hero EXP, x90 Elite Hero Soulstone, x10 Common Hero Scroll, Large Crate of Gold, Large Crate of Hero’s Essence.

– Large Crate of Hero EXP, x90 Elite Hero Soulstone, x10 Common Hero Scroll, Large Crate of Gold, Large Crate of Hero’s Essence. y9khdntp3v – x60 Rare Hero Soulstone, x100,000 Gold.

– x60 Rare Hero Soulstone, x100,000 Gold. y9ntv77jvf – x120 Rare Hero Soulstone, x30 Elite Hero Soulstone, x1,000 Hero’s Essence.

Redeeming all of the codes above will give you plenty of currency, items, and should allow you to level up and progress that much faster in AFK Arena.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.