The stock price of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ: MLCO) increased by over 16% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ: MLCO) increased by over 16% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to a report that the Macau government announced the number of new casino operators allowed to function is going to be limited to 6 concessionaires. But their operating period is going to be halved to 10 years, according to Reuters.

