ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

IAMGOLD President And CEO Gordon Stothart To Step Down

By Hal Lindon
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") announces that Gordon Stothart, President and Chief Executive Officer, has stepped down from his role of President and Chief Executive Officer and has also resigned from the Board of Directors. The Board has engaged an executive search firm to immediately conduct a search for IAMGOLD'S next leader. In the interim, Daniella Dimitrov, the CFO and Executive Vice President Strategy and Corporate Development, has also been appointed President and Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Dimitrov brings significant industry and leadership experience and is well-positioned to advance the Company's strategy through the period of leadership transition, with the support of the Board of Directors and senior leadership team.

Don Charter, Chair of the Board of Directors, stated, "Gord joined the Company in 2007 as our COO and became the President and CEO in March of 2020. He has played a key role in the evolution of the Company over 15 years and, in particular, the championing of our Côté Gold project. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I thank Gord for his years of service to IAMGOLD and wish him the very best in the future." Mr. Charter further stated, "The Board intends to immediately conduct a thorough search for the Company's next CEO. In the interim, Daniella brings extensive mining industry and capital markets experience to the Interim CEO position. She will ably lead IAMGOLD through this leadership transition as we continue to focus on our operations while pursuing our focused strategy of reviewing the assets in our portfolio to prioritize those with the highest returns, concentrating on core jurisdictions, and advancing the development of Côté Gold."

Ms. Dimitrov joined IAMGOLD in March 2021 as Chief Financial Officer, and assumed additional responsibility for strategy and corporate development in December 2021. Prior to joining the Company, she was Partner, Investment Banking at Sprott Capital Partners, President and CEO of Orvana Minerals, Executive Vice Chair of Baffinland Iron and COO of Dundee Securities. She holds a Global Executive M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management and Schulich School of Business as well as a law degree from the University of Windsor.

Mr. Stothart will remain with the Company in an advisory capacity as required to support the transition as well as the development of Côté Gold.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares moved upwards by 22.9% to $1.29 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 10.5 million, which is 278.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.0 million. Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

The Future of Logistics is Flexible

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. The logistics industry is no stranger to disruption. However, the more common supply chain disruptions have been fairly predictable like seasonality, or short-lived like inclement weather and manufacturing issues. In contrast, nothing about COVID-19's effect on the supply chain has been predictable.
INDUSTRY
worldairlinenews.com

Pieter Elbers to step down as the CEO of KLM

The Supervisory Board (SB) of KLM has announced that, after close consultation with CEO Pieter Elbers, it has established that Elbers will not enter into a third term as CEO & President of KLM as of May 1, 2023. This enables the Supervisory Board to start a thorough process for a successor in a timely manner.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iamgold Corporation#Iag#The Company#Iamgold S#Cfo#Executive#Interim#Company#C T Gold
kitco.com

IAMGOLD reports 2021 gold production in line with guidance, says CEO stepped down

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
eturbonews.com

VisitBritain CEO stepping down in Spring of 2022

Ms Balcombe, who has been CEO, first of VisitBritain then of VisitBritain/VisitEngland, for more than seven years, is leaving the national tourism agency to pursue new opportunities. VisitBritain/VisitEngland CEO Sally Balcombe has announced that she is stepping down from the role in spring of this year. Ms Balcombe, who has...
TRAVEL
Inman.com

Frank Martell steps down as CoreLogic CEO

Martell, whose exit comes six months after CoreLogic’s acquisition, will stay on as a nonexecutive chairman of the board, while COO Pat Dodd fills the role until a permanent replacement is found. Frank Martell has stepped down as CoreLogic CEO, according to a company announcement on Wednesday. Martell will...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Deadline

Former WarnerMedia PR Vet Keith Cocozza Joins CNBC As SVP Communications

Keith Cocozza, a longtime public relations executive who spent nearly two decades at Time Warner/WarnerMedia, has joined CNBC as Senior Vice President, Communications. He’ll report to CNBC chairman Mark Hoffman overseeing external and internal communications worldwide for the network, based at CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J. He replaces former communications chief Brian Steel, who exited the NBC Universal-owned business news channel last September. Cocozza saw the old Time Warner through two major acquisitions, first by AOL in 2003, then by AT&T in 2018 where he worked on the rebranding and restructuring of the company into WarnerMedia, serving as executive VP for corporate...
BUSINESS
Houston Agent Magazine

RE/MAX CEO stepping down in March

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. director and CEO Adam Contos will leave the company March 31. Board member Stephen Joyce will serve as interim CEO as the company conducts a search for a permanent replacement. Contos and Joyce will serve as co-CEOs beginning March 1 to ease the transition. Joyce, who was...
HOUSTON, TX
The Verge

Moxie Marlinspike has stepped down as CEO of Signal

Signal founder Moxie Marlinspike is stepping down as CEO of the company, he announced in a blog post on Monday. Executive chairman Brian Acton will serve as acting CEO until a replacement is found. “Every day, I’m struck by how boundless Signal’s potential looks, and I want to bring in...
BUSINESS
WWD

Lisa Gurwitch Steps Down as CEO of Delivering Good

Click here to read the full article. Lisa Gurwitch, who has served as president and chief executive officer of Delivering Good since January 2015, is stepping down to  join the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, or JDC, as chief advancement officer. During her tenure at Delivering Good, whose mission is to provide people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers, the nonprofit achieved several milestones, including building a more diverse board and launching a Racial Equity pilot program; establishing a strong technology infrastructure with support from industry leaders such as SAP; growing its partner network...
CHARITIES
cruiseradio.net

Royal Caribbean CEO Richard Fain Steps Down After 33 Years

Royal Caribbean Group’s CEO Richard Fain stepped down at midnight on Monday after holding his position for 33 years. When he assumed the role of CEO in 1988, Royal Caribbean was a brand that had 2,700 employees and five ships in the Caribbean and Bermuda. Fain transformed the solo brand into a global company with five brands, 85,000 employees, and 60 ships, sailing to over 800 destinations around the world.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Nutrien Shares Slide After CEO Steps Down

Investing.com — Shares of Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) fell more than 6% Tuesday when its chief executive officer Mayo Schmidt departed after less than a year in the role. According to Bloomberg, Nutrien could not comment on details of Schmidt's departure because of legal constraints. However, it...
STOCKS
kfgo.com

Bloomberg Media CEO Justin Smith steps down – WSJ

(Reuters) – Bloomberg Media Chief Executive Officer Justin Smith is stepping down, effective immediately, to start a new media firm, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/bloomberg-media-ceo-justin-smith-steps-down-to-found-news-startup-11641310893 on Tuesday. Bloomberg Media did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Bloomberg competes with Reuters, the news division of Thomson...
BUSINESS
theloadstar.com

XPO Logistics president Troy Cooper steps down

XPO Logistics has announced that Troy Cooper (above) stepped down from his role as president on 27 December, although he will continue to work with the company as a senior advisor until the end of June. “With the spin-off of GXO and, in light of the progress we’ve made transforming...
INDUSTRY
investing.com

Bridgewater CEO McCormick steps down to run for Senate

(Reuters) -Bridgewater Associates Chief Executive Officer David McCormick (NYSE:MKC) has stepped down from his role to run for an open United States Senate seat in Pennsylvania, the world's largest hedge fund said on Monday. The Westport, Connecticut-based company appointed Deputy CEO Nir Bar Dea and co-Chair of operating board of...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Comcast Promotes Jason Armstrong to Deputy CFO

Comcast has promoted finance top executive Jason Armstrong to the role of deputy chief financial officer (CFO). He will also retain his positions as executive vp and treasurer and continue reporting to CFO Michael Cavanagh, the media, telecommunications and technology giant announced internally. “Jason will work with me and partner with corporate finance and the management teams at Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal and Sky to help lead our finance organization and drive our strategy,” Cavanagh said in a staff memo obtained by THR. After working as a Wall Street analyst covering media and telecommunications at Goldman Sachs, Armstrong joined Comcast in 2014 and has held...
BUSINESS
ARTnews

Sotheby’s Reportedly Taps Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley to Advise on Potential IPO

Sotheby’s has enlisted Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to advise on a potential public offering of the company, according to a report published by Bloomberg on Thursday. Owned by telecommunications mogul Patrick Drahi, the auction house could be taken public later this year. It may seek a valuation estimated around $5 billion. When Drahi purchased Sotheby’s for $3.7 billion in June 2019, the deal took the 277-year-old auction house private. It had been a publicly traded company for three decades prior to that. The owner’s decision to consider an IPO follows a record $7.3 billion year for the auction house, which...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
25K+
Followers
98K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy