IAMGOLD President And CEO Gordon Stothart To Step Down

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") announces that Gordon Stothart, President and Chief Executive Officer, has stepped down from his role of President and Chief Executive Officer and has also resigned from the Board of Directors. The Board has engaged an executive search firm to immediately conduct a search for IAMGOLD'S next leader. In the interim, Daniella Dimitrov, the CFO and Executive Vice President Strategy and Corporate Development, has also been appointed President and Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Dimitrov brings significant industry and leadership experience and is well-positioned to advance the Company's strategy through the period of leadership transition, with the support of the Board of Directors and senior leadership team.

Don Charter, Chair of the Board of Directors, stated, "Gord joined the Company in 2007 as our COO and became the President and CEO in March of 2020. He has played a key role in the evolution of the Company over 15 years and, in particular, the championing of our Côté Gold project. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I thank Gord for his years of service to IAMGOLD and wish him the very best in the future." Mr. Charter further stated, "The Board intends to immediately conduct a thorough search for the Company's next CEO. In the interim, Daniella brings extensive mining industry and capital markets experience to the Interim CEO position. She will ably lead IAMGOLD through this leadership transition as we continue to focus on our operations while pursuing our focused strategy of reviewing the assets in our portfolio to prioritize those with the highest returns, concentrating on core jurisdictions, and advancing the development of Côté Gold."

Ms. Dimitrov joined IAMGOLD in March 2021 as Chief Financial Officer, and assumed additional responsibility for strategy and corporate development in December 2021. Prior to joining the Company, she was Partner, Investment Banking at Sprott Capital Partners, President and CEO of Orvana Minerals, Executive Vice Chair of Baffinland Iron and COO of Dundee Securities. She holds a Global Executive M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management and Schulich School of Business as well as a law degree from the University of Windsor.

Mr. Stothart will remain with the Company in an advisory capacity as required to support the transition as well as the development of Côté Gold.