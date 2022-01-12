Philips Q4 Profit Hit By Supply Chain Shortage, Product Recalls

In the current session, Procter & Gamble Inc. (NYSE:PG) is trading at $159.97, after a 1.06% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 1.60%, and in the past year, by 19.74%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.

MARKETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO