Panama Canal Facts

When Ironman Panama 70.3 goes off next month, it'll mark a decade since the event first made its debut in the Central American country. The race has been a fixture on the tri scene since then, with the exception of a brief hiatus in 2015 and a cancellation in 2021 due to COVID-19. An early-season draw for pros, the race once offered a cache of coveted Kona Pro Ranking (KPR) points—which was replaced in 2017 for the current qualifying system—bringing some of the biggest names of the sport to the landbridge between the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean in February. But even before 2012, triathlon has been a mainstay in certain parts of Panama (with a surprising link to Ironman). Read on for the fascinating origins of Panamanian multisport:

WORLD ・ 12 HOURS AGO