ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Panama Canal Facts

By Tadashi
facts.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the Panama Canal stands as a testament to the engineering capabilities of the modern world. Cutting across the Isthmus of Panama, the canal allows ships to pass between the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean in a matter of hours. Learn more about this wonder of modern engineering with these...

facts.net

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

The King Of Connections: Inside Panama’s Copa Airlines

This week, Panama’s Copa uses its Boeing 737s on routes up to 3,385 miles (5,447km). The carrier revolves around its highly coordinated hub, linking North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean. We examine where its US/Canada passengers went in 2021, and find more people were carried from JFK to Ecuador’s Guayaquil than anywhere else.
LIFESTYLE
triathlete.com

Recalled: Triathlon Comes to Panama

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. When Ironman Panama 70.3 goes off next month, it’ll mark a decade since the event first made its debut in the Central American country. The race has been a fixture on the tri scene since then, with the exception of a brief hiatus in 2015 and a cancellation in 2021 due to COVID-19. An early-season draw for pros, the race once offered a cache of coveted Kona Pro Ranking (KPR) points—which was replaced in 2017 for the current qualifying system—bringing some of the biggest names of the sport to the landbridge between the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean in February. But even before 2012, triathlon has been a mainstay in certain parts of Panama (with a surprising link to Ironman). Read on for the fascinating origins of Panamanian multisport:
WORLD
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
Black Enterprise

Wreckage of Last Known Slave Ship in U.S. Largely Intact, Could Contain Human DNA

Researchers have found that the wreckage from the last known African slave ship to dock in the U.S. is still largely intact and could contain traces of human DNA. The Clotilda has been buried in the mud along the Alabama coast since it was scuttled in 1860, NPR reported. Most of the wooden schooner remains intact, including the pen that was used to imprison African captives during the Atlantic Slave trade.
SCIENCE
Inverse

A critical creature for human survival is rapidly declining

You depend on bees. Bees pollinate all of our staple food crops — that deli sandwich you’re eating? Thank bees for the bread flour. Oh, and the slaw too. And the cold cuts or the cheese (bees pollinate the food crops that cows, pigs, and other animals eat, too). But this critical creature is declining — fast.
WILDLIFE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Halliburton
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
theaviationgeekclub.com

The first US Navy ships damaged by air attack since the end of World War II were bombed by two North Vietnamese MiG-17 Pilots (trained by a Cuban Air Force military advisor)

The possibility of an enemy aerial attack on US Navy ships off the coast of North Vietnam became a reality on Apr. 19, 1972. US Navy ships operating off the coast of North Vietnam became actively engaged in the air war as combat operations heated up in the spring of 1972.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Panama Canal#Suez Canal#Economy#French
Daily Mail

Carnival cruise ship docked in Mexico with 69 positive COVID cases 'isn't allowing non-infected passengers to disembark' despite country saying it would accept healthy travelers

More than 3,000 passengers aboard a cruise ship carrying 69 people infected with COVID were reportedly blocked for disembarking by Carnival Cruise Line after health officials in the western Mexico state of Jalisco requested negative tests for all traveler who sought to leave the liner. Mexico news outlet Milenio reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Meet Earth's first GIANT! Huge reptile with a 6.5ft skull, a 56ft-long body and a weight of 40 TONNES roamed the ocean of what is now Nevada 246 million years ago

A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Country
France
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
World
Country
Argentina
albuquerqueexpress.com

Japan angry at US troops in Okinawa

Japan has urged the US military to get a grip on a cluster of Covid infections inside a Marine Corps base in Okinawa. The country's foreign minister said American testing rules were inconsistent with the rules in Japan. "We have asked the US side to thoroughly implement the maximum measures...
MILITARY
AccuWeather

Shark swims in flood waters as Australian city becomes inundated

After Tropical Cyclone Seth unleashed heavy rain in Australia last week, a damaged levee system failed which caused water to inundate downtown Maryborough, Queensland. If the flooding was not enough, a bull shark was spotted swimming through the murky waters. Tropical Cyclone Seth brought extremely heavy rainfall to the central...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy