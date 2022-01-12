Experts Divided on Whether Home Sales Will Rise or Fall in 2022

I will never be able to live in a mansion, for a number of reasons, but that doesn't stop me from looking at the various big homes for sale around Southern Idaho. One of the mansions I just came across on Zillow is out in Hansen and it is a beautiful structure. It is also huge. The square footage of this house is greater than the (also for sale) old Maxie's Pizza and Pasta in Twin Falls. Imagine living in a house that is larger than a restaurant. That extra footage also comes with a higher price tag as Maxie's is listed for $530,000 and the Hansen mansion is priced at $995,000.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 8 DAYS AGO