Experts Divided on Whether Home Sales Will Rise or Fall in 2022

By Paul Bergeron
GlobeSt.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA panel of economists and housing experts is evenly split on whether sales will...

nbc15.com

Experts weigh in on the continued rise of inflation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Wednesday, the Labor Department reported a 7% spike in December from a year earlier in inflation, marking the fastest rise in 39 years. The report noted that the rising costs extend to a range of market areas, from used cars, homes and rent, to electricity, food, and gas. Everything the average consumer purchases is leaping in price thanks to inflation.
GlobeSt.com

This Year's Multifamily Pipeline to Set Record

Marcus & Millichap is expecting the US to add roughly 400,000 new rentals in 2022, a record for the last few decades. Rental demand is anticipated to increase this year with rising interest rates and elevated single family home prices. “The new supply will play a key role in appeasing...
#Home Sales#Housing Prices#Zillow Home Price#Zhpes
mansionglobal.com

U.S. Facing the Most Competitive January Property Market in History

The U.S. property market is in the middle of what is likely to be its most competitive January in history, with property prices already hitting a record high and stock levels a record low, according to a report Thursday from Redfin. During the first full week of 2022, ending Jan....
MarketWatch

KB Home stock rises more than 4% after builder's Q4 sales rise 40%

Shares of KB Home KBH, -2.37% rose more than 3% in the extended session Wednesday after the home builder reported fourth-quarter profit above expectations and sales that matched forecasts, saying it had to meet "healthy demand" for housing amid "extremely challenging" operating conditions. KB Home said it earned $174 million, or $1.91 a share, in the quarter, compared with $106 million, or $1.12 a share, in the year-ago period. Sales rose 40% to $1.68 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet expected EPS of $1.77 on sales of $1.7 billion. KB Homes' employees remained "resilient" as they worked through labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, and municipal and related delays, the company said. KB Home guided for 2022 housing revenues between $7.2 billion and $7.6 billion, an an average selling price between $480,000 and $490,000 for the year. Shares of KB Home ended the regular trading day up 0.6%.
therealdeal.com

Chicago’s frenetic housing market shows few signs of slowing as 2022 starts

Chicago’s frenetic housing market shows few signs of slowing as buyers jostled to be first in line after a hyperactive 2021. Two of three homes that had open houses over the weekend were in contract by Monday, Coldwell Banker agent Anne DuBray in Glenview told Crain’s. About 100 people turned up for a one-hour open house at a new 11-unit condo building in Lakeview, John Grafft of Compass told the outlet. Another Coldwell agent, Anthony Rodriguez, took a client to an Albany Park house on the market for just two days, only to find a full schedule of back-to-back showings.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
GlobeSt.com

Apartment Demand Smashes Previous Record High by 66%

For the vast majority of market-rate renters, apartments remain affordable and these renters moving in are bringing big incomes, according to recent data from RealPage. Demand for market-rate apartments in 2021 soared far above the highest levels on record in the three decades RealPage has tracked the market. Net demand totaled more than 673,000 units⁠—obliterating the previous high set in 2000 by a remarkable 66%.
GlobeSt.com

Fannie Mae Predicts Housing Market Will Soften This Year

Consumers continued to report substantially divergent views of homebuying and home-selling conditions when asked if it is a good time or a bad time to buy or sell a house. The Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI) reflected that and more in December, as it decreased 0.5 points to 74.2.
GlobeSt.com

Mortgage Rates Above 3.5% Create 'Sense of Urgency'

US mortgage rates last week rose to their highest levels since May 2020, driving up the costs associated with home buying at a time when home-sales prices are already near record highs. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate loan was 3.22%, up from 3.11% the prior week, according to...
Motley Fool

Will Rising Interest Rates Cause Home Prices to Crash in 2022?

The average home value in the United States increased by nearly 20% in 2021, and while there were several factors that fueled this gain, it's fair to say that mortgage rates hovering near all-time lows didn't hurt. However, with the Federal Reserve expected to raise rates in 2022, what would happen to the housing market if we saw mortgage rates increase? In this Fool Live clip, recorded on Dec. 16, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Marc Rapport, and Jason Hall shared their thoughts.
98.3 The Snake

Huge Home for Sale in Hansen, ID is Larger Than Famous Twin Falls Restaurant

I will never be able to live in a mansion, for a number of reasons, but that doesn't stop me from looking at the various big homes for sale around Southern Idaho. One of the mansions I just came across on Zillow is out in Hansen and it is a beautiful structure. It is also huge. The square footage of this house is greater than the (also for sale) old Maxie's Pizza and Pasta in Twin Falls. Imagine living in a house that is larger than a restaurant. That extra footage also comes with a higher price tag as Maxie's is listed for $530,000 and the Hansen mansion is priced at $995,000.
newcanaanite.com

Median Sales Price of New Canaan Home Rises 22% in 2021

With just 78 single-family homes in New Canaan listed on the market at the end of December, the overall number of homes sold in the month declined to 16 from 41 one year ago, according to new data. The median sales price for December stood at $1,557,000, according to data...
Motley Fool

Demand for New Construction Homes Plummets as Prices Soar

Despite the benefits of new construction, in November, buyers weren't biting. New construction sales were down 14% in November compared to a year prior. This came at a time when new construction home prices rose 19% from the previous year. There's been a glaring lack of housing inventory in the...
themreport.com

Report: Housing Supply Shortage Likely to Persist Through Spring

It seems that the new year will not bring any relief to weary homebuyers who have been fighting repeated months of low inventory, high prices, and inflation. According to the latest iteration of the Market Pulse Report from HouseCanary, a real estate valuation brokerage whose team of economists regularly researches and reports industry trends, found that inventory levels dropped again In December to near record low levels.
