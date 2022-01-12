ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardiovascular Systems Recalls Embolic Protection Devices Due To Filter Breakage

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSII) is recalling all of its Wirion embolic protection system devices manufactured and distributed between January and November 2021.

  • The Wirion system includes a filter inserted through a blood vessel in the leg via a catheter.
  • The filter catches and removes any blood clots or debris floating in the bloodstream during an atherectomy procedure to remove plaque build-ups linked to peripheral artery disease.
  • In some cases, however, including when the filter basket becomes too full, the Wirion device may be challenging to withdraw using the retrieval catheter, potentially causing the filter to tear or separate from the catheter.
  • If that happens, it could require further medical procedures, allow a blood clot or other material to block the bloodstream, or lead to other serious complications, including death.
  • Because of that potential risk, the FDA has given Cardiovascular Systems’ recall a Class I rating.
  • In late November, the Company initiated its voluntary recall of all unused Wirion devices. Cardiovascular Systems had received nine complaints about the filter breaking during removal, with no deaths linked to the issue.
  • 697 devices were distributed in the U.S. between March and November of 2021.
  • Price Action: CSII shares closed at $19.14 on Tuesday.

Benzinga

Nemaura Medical Launches Miboko – A New Metabolic Health Program

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing noninvasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announced the launch of Miboko for employers and insurers. Miboko is a new metabolic health program using a non-invasive glucose sensor along with an AI mobile application. The company, aligned with the general trend in consumer digital health care, aims to achieve broad adoption of Miboko as a form of preventative medicine for a wide user base. “Introducing Miboko to the population at-large through employers and insurers will allow Nemaura to reach a much wider audience in much faster fashion than solely relying on a direct-to-consumer campaign, and in the Western world, these institutions are the most reliable gateway toward wider adoption of preventative health maintenance practices,” said Nemaura CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury. “Being aware of one’s metabolic health and how the body uniquely regulates sugar is key to one’s health. Patients, of course, want to be as informed as possible about their health, and employers and insurers are also aligned with patients in that regard, given the massive productivity losses and health care costs at stake on a larger scale across their employee and insured base, respectively. Miboko can help address this substantial market opportunity through our non-invasive, revolutionary approach to health care.”
HEALTH
Benzinga

Cardiovascular Systems To Develop IVL Technology For Coronary, Peripheral Artery Diseases

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSII) has announced the development of intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for coronary and peripheral artery diseases. Enrolling patients in an investigational device exemption study for the CSI coronary IVL system is currently targeted for calendar 2023. Lithotripsy is a medical procedure that uses non-invasive high-pressure waves...
HEALTH
Popculture

Urgent Recall Issued Over Blood Clot Device Associated With Heart Procedures

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a recall for the WIRION Embolic Protection Device, which can cause serious injury or even death to users. All models of the heart device are included in the Class I recall – the most serious type of recall the agency conducts. The problems typically come from filter breakage during retrieval of the device.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

4 recent medical device recalls

Medical device recalls, whether voluntary or mandated by the FDA, ensure patient safety. Here are four medical devices recalls that have been reported since mid-December:. 1. WIRION recalled 697 embolic protection devices on Jan. 1 because of complaints of filter breakage during retrieval. There have been reports of nine device malfunctions and no reports of death related to the issue.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Medtronic's Spinal Cord Stimulation Therapy Shows Meaningful Pain Relief

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) announced three-month results from an on-label, prospective, multi-center study of Differential Target Multiplexed (DTM) Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) pain therapy. The data showed meaningful pain relief using DTM SCS endurance therapy for chronic overall, back, or leg pain. At three months, patients treated with DTM SCS...
HEALTH
meddeviceonline.com

How Can We Use The UDI To Improve The Device Recall Process?

The vision of having one consistent unique identifier assigned to a specific manufacturer and medical device model/version combination, allowing the device to be tracked from the point of creation through its journey across the supply chain and into a patient’s health record, was what drove the creation of the Unique Device Identifier (UDI) regulation. The UDI was designed to have two components: the Device Identifier (UDI-DI), a mandatory, fixed portion of the UDI that identifies the labeler and the specific version or model of the device, and the Production Identifier (UDI-PI). The UDI-PI is a conditional, variable portion of the UDI that identifies one or more of the following when included on the label of the device: lot or batch number, serial number, expiration date, manufactured date, or distinct identification code as required for human cell, tissue, or cellular and tissue-based products.
SOFTWARE
AFP

US approves new antibody treatment -- for arthritic cats

Good news for senior felines hoping to get a spring back in their step. Because cats are not good at directly conveying their symptoms, researchers asked their owners about their animals' level of impairment doing activities like jumping onto furniture, using their litter box, or grooming, and compared their abilities to before they developed osteoarthritis. 
ANIMALS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
FDA
Sentinel

Health alert: Health recalls a drug against an infection on urine

A Spanish Agency on Medicines with Health Products (AEMPS) anordna launched a health alert . On this case, at the beginning of this new year 2022 has withdrawn a batch of drugs against the infection of urine . Specifically, sony ericsson deals with capsules against a infection on urine on...
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

Reduced hospitalization risk, shorter stays for Omicron patients: US study

A preliminary US study of nearly 70,000 Covid positive people showed a substantially reduced risk of hospitalization and death from Omicron even after controlling for growing population immunity levels. People infected with Omicron were half as likely to be hospitalized, about 75 percent less likely to need intensive care, and around 90 percent less likely to die compared to those infected with the formerly dominant Delta variant, according to the paper. Of some 52,000 people infected with Omicron, none ended up on a ventilator, compared to 11 people from nearly 17,000 with Delta. Hospital stays lasted for a median of 1.5 days for Omicron compared to five days for Delta, and 90 percent of Omicron patients were discharged in three or fewer days.
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Kidney failure risk equation bests eGFR for predicting ESKD

(HealthDay)—The four-variable Kidney Failure Risk Equation (KFRE) better predicts the two-year risk for end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) than estimated glomerular filtration (eGFR) alone, according to a study published online Jan. 11 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Joshua D. Bundy, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the Tulane University School of Public...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
massdevice.com

FDA approves new MRI compatibility for Abbott’s Proclaim spinal cord stimulation system

Abbott (NYSE:ABT) announced today that it received FDA approval for new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatibility for the Proclaim system. FDA’s expanded approval covers MRI compatibility for the Proclaim XR spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system with Octrode leads. The new approval lifts MRI restrictions for lead tip location and the amount of radiofrequency power that can be used as part of the normal operating mode of an MRI scan.
FDA
Fairfield Sun Times

Experts Issue Guidelines on Diabetes-Linked Nerve Damage

THURSDAY, Dec. 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) – A leading medical group has updated a guideline for treating pain and numbness caused by diabetes. The problems, which affect the hands and feet, are the result of nerve damage, also known as diabetic neuropathy. The new guideline from the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) aims to help doctors pick the best oral and topical treatments for the painful disorder.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Benzinga

