Cardiovascular Systems Recalls Embolic Protection Devices Due To Filter Breakage

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing noninvasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announced the launch of Miboko for employers and insurers. Miboko is a new metabolic health program using a non-invasive glucose sensor along with an AI mobile application. The company, aligned with the general trend in consumer digital health care, aims to achieve broad adoption of Miboko as a form of preventative medicine for a wide user base. "Introducing Miboko to the population at-large through employers and insurers will allow Nemaura to reach a much wider audience in much faster fashion than solely relying on a direct-to-consumer campaign, and in the Western world, these institutions are the most reliable gateway toward wider adoption of preventative health maintenance practices," said Nemaura CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury. "Being aware of one's metabolic health and how the body uniquely regulates sugar is key to one's health. Patients, of course, want to be as informed as possible about their health, and employers and insurers are also aligned with patients in that regard, given the massive productivity losses and health care costs at stake on a larger scale across their employee and insured base, respectively. Miboko can help address this substantial market opportunity through our non-invasive, revolutionary approach to health care."

