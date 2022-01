Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 46 seconds. Onboard Systems International, LLC, a leading provider of innovative helicopter cargo hook equipment, announced that Pablo Bravo, most recently with DART Aerospace, has joined Onboard as vice president, engineering. Mr. Bravo brings 18 years of industry experience as a technical and strategic leader and holds a delegation from the FAA as a Designated Engineering Representative for Structures and Mechanical Systems & Equipment in Part 27/29, making him intimately familiar with the certification process as well as the importance of product safety in the rotorcraft industry.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 21 HOURS AGO