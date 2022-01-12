ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Office Leasing Is Up 50% From Its Covid-Era Trough

By Lynn Pollack
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile total office leasing remains 34% below pre-COVID levels, activity is up more than 50% from the lowest point observed during the COVID crisis, back in 2020. Pre-COVID average quarterly leasing volume totaled...

Why CRE Will Beat Investment Alternatives This Year

Commercial real estate will continue to outperform investment alternatives in 2022, led by non-traditional property sectors like manufactured homes, gaming, cold storage, healthcare and single-family rentals. “What investors should look for in 2022 is for commercial real estate both in the public and the private market to outperform the average...
Pandemic Migration Heats Up Self-Storage Market

Self-storage followed the trajectory of many asset classes during the pandemic, according to Evan Hudson, a real estate partner at law firm Stroock & Stroock. At the beginning, it performed poorly, and then robustly. While a few factors contributed the strong performance, migration to new markets certainly helped. “In the...
Continental Properties Ends 'Extraordinary' Year by Closing Two More Funds

Continental Properties announced the closing of Continental Properties Real Estate Income Fund III and Continental Properties Real Estate Income Fund IV. The closed-end funds placed 100% of committed capital on Dec. 21, 2021, to acquire two portfolios consisting of 14 apartment communities developed by Continental Properties with an aggregate value of $1 billion.
BTR's New Player: Harrison Street, Core Spaces

Residential real estate developer, owner, and operator Core Spaces is looking to capitalize on the affordability challenges in the US housing market and changes in lifestyle preferences that are driving demand for single family rentals. And so it has joined with Harrison Street to bring its “progressive design and hospitality-driven...
SFR Space Offers Investors "Tremendous Opportunity"

The single-family rental market is on fire. As millennials have children, they crave the sprawl of the suburbs where homes are larger and equipped with yards—and investors and developers are hurrying to meet the demand. Brad Hunter, president of Hunter Housing Economics and the keynote speaker at GlobeSt.com Multifamily next month, predicts that the sector could pump out 150,000 units annually within the next five years.
High-End Office Leases Reach New High in Manhattan

The flight-to-quality trend has given a boost to high-end office space in Manhattan, report CBRE’s Nicole LaRusso, Michael Slattery and Jared Koeck. Office leases with starting rents of $100 or more per square foot hit a new high in 2021, notching up 105 such deals, 18% above the five-year historical average.
Silverstein Capital Partners Closes on $2B Fund

Silverstein Capital Partners closed on a $2 billion fund committed by its two existing and three new global institutional investors⁠—the latest sign that the real estate market is flush with both debt and equity capital. Since its inception in 2018, SCP has committed $2 billion concentrated in construction...
Hines Launches $1B US Tactical Fund

International real estate firm Hines has launched the first fund in its tactical series, aimed to redevelop and develop real estate assets to better serve the current market needs. Hines U.S. Property Recovery Fund has a equity raise target of $1 billion by the final close in May 22. The fund has $590 million in equity commitments, resulting in $1.5 billion in buying power.
Apartment Demand Smashes Previous Record High by 66%

For the vast majority of market-rate renters, apartments remain affordable and these renters moving in are bringing big incomes, according to recent data from RealPage. Demand for market-rate apartments in 2021 soared far above the highest levels on record in the three decades RealPage has tracked the market. Net demand totaled more than 673,000 units⁠—obliterating the previous high set in 2000 by a remarkable 66%.
Office Appraisers Find Their Job Increasingly Complex

Ask any professional in the commercial real estate industry which asset class is most ripe for correction, and most discussions will quickly arrive at the future of the traditional office. Pandemic-induced volatility afflicting the demand side of the office market is raising numerous concerns about whether or not this sector...
Renovations on tap as Saco mortgage lender moves from lease to ownership

A residential mortgage lender in Saco is used to writing loans, but now it has a new home of its own. Norcom Mortgage acquired 9-11 Beach St. to be its new headquarters, and renovations are underway. With the move, Norcom becomes a buyer, leaving behind its rented space at 199 Main St. in Saco.
Short-Term Office Leases Won't Stick Around Forever

While occupiers of office space are generally making lease decisions with the short term in mind, that’s not the case for Class A space in certain key submarkets. “The best building in the best submarkets are frankly garnering a better lease rate than we’ve frankly ever seen in my career ever, period,” CBRE net lease specialist Will Pike told the firm’s Spencer Levy on a recent podcast. “Whether you’re in New York City, Dallas, Atlanta, Seattle, again, micro markets of a market, I think it’s too early to determine the actual lease structure and just assume that all occupiers are going to use shorter term leases.”
Why 2022 Could Be a Tough Year for Office REITs

The FDIC recently said that "the office sector may face the most significant challenges." Since the pandemic began, U.S. office space vacancies rose in nearly two-thirds of U.S. markets where there is office space and in the 10 largest markets in the country. Many leases are still yet to expire.
Meeting the Challenges of IBD Management in the Era of COVID-19

Provided by RMEI Medical Education, LLC. This activity is intended for gastroenterology clinicians (MD/DO/NP/PA) and primary care clinicians involved in the care of patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Activity Description. We have surveyed inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) providers around the country to find what cases they have struggled with...
