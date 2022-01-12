Office Leasing Is Up 50% From Its Covid-Era Trough

While occupiers of office space are generally making lease decisions with the short term in mind, that’s not the case for Class A space in certain key submarkets. “The best building in the best submarkets are frankly garnering a better lease rate than we’ve frankly ever seen in my career ever, period,” CBRE net lease specialist Will Pike told the firm’s Spencer Levy on a recent podcast. “Whether you’re in New York City, Dallas, Atlanta, Seattle, again, micro markets of a market, I think it’s too early to determine the actual lease structure and just assume that all occupiers are going to use shorter term leases.”

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO