ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Tempted to switch from s21u to 9 Pro

By Georges Leff
Android Central
 6 days ago

I have a S21U exynos for nearly a year and it's beginning to boring me, I don't dare to root because of knox. Also I don't like that sometimes I have to double swipe because the screen needs a...

forums.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Samsung’s most exciting Galaxy upgrade might replace Android with a new OS

Samsung will soon unveil the Galaxy S22 series, which will deliver two different S22 experiences, including a Note-like model. But like every year, the newest Galaxy S will offer buyers one of the top Android experiences on the market. The company regularly delivers top-of-the-line specifications paired with Google’s latest Android release and Samsung’s UI customizations on top of that. The most exciting Galaxy upgrade that Samsung might deliver to loyal fans is something that seems impossible right now: Replacing Android with a new OS. But that’s the exciting part. That “something else” will not be a home-grown operating system. Instead, Samsung will reportedly embrace the Fuchsia upgrade that Google has been working on for a few years now.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2022: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We've put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

OnePlus 10 Pro: What changed from OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. OnePlus debuted its first phone of the year earlier than usual, showing off the OnePlus 10 Pro at CES 2022 on Tuesday ahead of the flagship's official launch in its native China next week. The broader reveal follows the company's teaser announcement of the OnePlus 10 Pro on Monday.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Android tablet arrives in the US from $630

Lenovo has announced the availability of its new Android tablet in the United States, making the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Android tablet available to purchase from $630. The recommended list price of the tablet is $700 but Lenovo is offering a limited time special offer price throughout the US. The tablet has was launched throughout the United Kingdom a few months ago and features a 12.6 inch AMOLED display offering users a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What I Am#Moon#Rom#A12#Knox Op
ausdroid.net

Leak Time: OnePlus 10 Pro video appears then disappears from Weibo

This time of year is exciting for tech junkies. We get CES, MWC and a number of major names releasing their next range of devices. In what is an appropriate time for leaks to be final renders, a teaser video has appeared on Weibo, but then seemingly disappeared. Lucky for...
CELL PHONES
Phandroid

Check out these pictures from the OnePlus 10 Pro

For years, OnePlus users have bemoaned the fact that in order to get reliable pictures, you would need to side-load GCam or perform a bunch of edits after the photo was taken. Last year, the company began attempting to rectify those concerns as it announced a major partnership with Hasselblad. The OnePlus 9 Pro was a bit too far along in the timeline to warrant any meaningful changes, but now that a year has passed, OnePlus is showing off what the OnePlus 10 Pro will be able to produce in part due to the Hasselblad partnership.
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

Analyst Not “Convinced” That Nintendo Will Release a Switch Pro “At All”

Industry analyst at Ampere Analysis, Piers Harding-Rolls, has shared his expectations for the gaming industry in 2022, and also mentioned the long-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro 4K model. There have been plenty of rumors about Nintendo launching a Switch Pro model – until Nintendo announced and launched its Switch OLED model....
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

The New ZenGrip Pro For Nintendo Switch OLED Might Be Worth A Look

Since the arrival of the Switch OLED last year, various third-party companies have been busy working on new accessories. Some are brand new products, while other items have been updated to match the dimensions of Nintendo's new model system. With this in mind, accessory company Satisfye launched a new grip for the Switch OLED late last year, and it seems to be getting quite a lot of praise from the players - with over 1,000 reviews (and the majority of them are popular).
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
T3.com

Nintendo Switch Pro: the 5 most mouth-watering clues getting us excited

If you didn't get a Nintendo Switch OLED for Christmas (or even if you did), then you might be interested to know about the potentially forthcoming Nintendo Switch Pro, which has been widely reported. As the name suggests, the "Nintendo Switch Pro" console would likely offer. power than the Nintendo...
VIDEO GAMES
Pocket-lint.com

PS4 Pro tips and tricks: How to get the most from the 4K PlayStation

(Pocket-lint) - Although the PlayStation 5 is now available (if you can find one), the PS4 Pro still stands as an excellent companion to a 4K HDR TV too. It is an amazing, powerful games machine - especially for the price - and has a library of thousands of games to choose from.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Aya Neo Pro Review: This Switch-Like Handheld Gaming PC Is Superb

Not that long ago, quality PC gaming setups were confined to bulky desktop setups. Even early gaming laptops looked more like battle stations than sleek machines. Needless to say, the landscape has changed significantly in recent years, and now we're even seeing an influx of handheld gaming PCs. Perhaps influenced by the enormous success of the Nintendo Switch as a hybrid console, more and more companies are attempting to garner an audience for portable, palm-sized gaming PCs. While most people are probably aware of the upcoming Steam Deck, there are others that hit the market before Valve's handheld, including the impressive and surprisingly powerful Aya Neo.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Android 13 may let you switch user profiles from the keyguard

Although it has just been a few months since Google first rolled out Android 12 to its Pixel lineup, we’ve already learned quite a bit about the next major Android OS upgrade — Android 13. We know that Google is internally referring to Android 13 with the dessert-themed codename “Tiramisu,” and we’ve seen some evidence to suggest that it may let secondary profiles make payments via NFC, bring native support for another private DNS standard and that it may bring full support for Bluetooth LE Audio.
NFL
imore.com

What I want from a new iMac Pro

The 2022 MacBook Air is likely to become the Mac of the year because of its broad appeal. However, there's also growing anticipation for what Apple has planned for iMac in the coming 12 months. Following last year's release of the consumer-based 24-inch iMac, the expectation this time around is for Cupertino to announce a more professional-friendly model. Here's what I hope to see on this year's new iMac.
COMPUTERS
Android Central

P5 connection to projector

Anyone have any luck with connecting their Pixel 5 to a projector? I have the cable that the manufacturer suggested and it does not work. The cable is a 3 in 1 HDMI/USB-C/USB for power. When connected it gets no signal. When connected with the same cable to my backup...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

My Android 11 Zenfone 6 (ZS630KL) failed to detect 5Ghz WiFi AP suddenly

Starting from 2 days ago, my Zenfone 6 failed to detect any 5Ghz WiFi AP. Only 2.4Ghz APs were shown on the list after turning on WiFi. I didn't change any setting or download new applications recently. One day I went home and turned on WiFi and found that my phone was connected to my router's 2.4 Ghz. That's how the story begins.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Latest Android 13 leak shows off four new dynamic themes

Google could introduce at least four new dynamic themes with Android 13. A separate leak also gives us our first look at Android 13's new notification permissions. The first Android 13 developer build is expected to be released sometime later this quarter. Back in June last year, Google rolled out...
CELL PHONES
Fudzilla

Apple thinks annoying teens will get them to switch from Android

How to make your users even more annoying by turning them into bullies. Fruity cargo cult Apple thinks that its colour coding of SMS messages will force teens to switch from Android to Apple. Jobs’ Mob plans to send messages from Android phones to iMessage in an ugly green. This...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Refurbished devices

I've had good success with refurbs from places like Daily Steals and Woot. But that's a good question about the IP rating -- it might depend on who did the refurbishment. I suspect that OEMs certify their refurbished devices which includes the IP rating. I'm not sure as much about other companies that specialize in refurbished devices.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

After Switching to T-Mobile SIM card

Hello all, thanks. 2 months ago I switched the SIM card in my S10 from Sprint to T-Mobile. I noticed a number of issues. 1 - I am not getting reception in places I was getting them before. I am talking about really busy places like downtown Santa Monica or Pasadena or in the hills when I hike. I used to be fine with the Sprint SIM card, but not now.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy