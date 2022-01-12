ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 4 Leatt Corp For: Dec 22 Filed by: Guzy Jeffrey J

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. For: Dec 24 Filed by: Pappas Christopher

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 AMARIN CORP PLC\UK For: Jan 10 Filed by: WOLD OLSEN PER

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form SC 13G/A CoreCard Corp Filed by: WEITZ INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. (Amendment Number Thirty Five) (Title of Class of Securities) (Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement) Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Celsion CORP For: Jan 11

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Celsion Corporation Announces Pricing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offerings of Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock. LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., January 13, 2022 – Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), a clinical-stage development company...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 3 LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP For: Jan 11 Filed by: Abbasi Faraz

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. ** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15...
LAKELAND, FL
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INC For: Jan 12 Filed by: PHILLIPS DAVID

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. These shares are held in the David C. Phillips Trust, of which the reporting person is the sole trustee. 2....
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Akerna Corp. For: Dec 04 Filed by: Thompson Cecil Ray JR

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Each restricted stock unit ("RSU") represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Issuer's common...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 497AD Hercules Capital, Inc.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Filed pursuant to Rule 497(a) Expected Ratings (Moody’s/Kroll): Baa3 / BBB+ (Stable / Stable) *. Format: SEC Registered. Ranking: Senior Unsecured Notes. Total Size: $300mm. Coupon Type: Fixed, Semi-Annual. Tenor: 5yr FXD. Maturity: January 20, 2027.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 LendingClub Corp For: Jan 12 Filed by: ARMSTRONG ANNIE

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. This transaction...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 3 TPG Inc. For: Jan 13 Filed by: COSLET JONATHAN J

1. Pursuant to an exchange agreement, as disclosed in the prospectus of TPG Inc. (the "Issuer"), filed with the SEC on January 4, 2022, units ("TPH Units") of TPG Partner Holdings, L.P. ("Partner Holdings") are ultimately exchangeable for cash or, at the Issuer's election, shares of Class A common stock of the Issuer on a one-for-one basis, subject to customary conversion rate adjustments and transfer restrictions (the "exchange consideration"). Upon an exchange of TPH Units, an equal number of Common Units of the TPG Operating Group held by TPG Group Holdings (SBS), L.P. ("Group Holdings"), of which Partner Holdings is an indirect limited partner, are exchanged on a one-for-one basis for the exchange consideration, and an equal number of shares of Class B common stock of the Issuer also held by Group Holdings will be automatically cancelled for no additional consideration. Each share of Class B common stock entitles the holder to ten votes per share but carries no economic rights.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Victory Capital Holdings For: Jan 10 Filed by: HURST ROBERT J/NY

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. These shares of Common Stock were issued to Mr. Hurst at: (i) the Company's election in lieu...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 5 Broad Street Realty, For: Dec 31 Filed by: Spiritos Samuel M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
REAL ESTATE
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Silk Road Medical Inc For: Jan 11 Filed by: Rogers Erica J.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form FWP CITIGROUP INC Filed by: CITIGROUP INC

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. Free Writing Prospectus to Pricing Supplement No. 2022-USNCH10371. Registration Statement Nos. 333-255302; 333-255302-03 Dated January 13, 2022; Filed pursuant to Rule 433. PLUS Based...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4/A LEE ENTERPRISES, Inc For: Dec 10 Filed by: Farris Ray G

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The original Form 4 filed on December 14, 2021 is amended by this Form 4 to remove the information contained...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 CLEANSPARK, INC. For: Dec 14 Filed by: Tadayon Amer

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Altus Midstream Co For: Jan 11 Filed by: APACHE CORP

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The reported Class C Common Stock, together with common units representing limited partner interest in Altus Midstream LP, may be...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Oyster Point Pharma, For: Jan 09 Filed by: Nau Jeffrey

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Represents a grant of restricted stock units (the "RSUs"). Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 3 Churchill Capital Corp For: Jan 05 Filed by: Schrager Alan

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,. Instruction...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 5 ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL For: Dec 31 Filed by: Goodman Scott Richard

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Balance includes a correction from an administrative error that overstated the number of shares owned at 12/31/20.
MARKETS

