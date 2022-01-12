ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milder Temps Tonight

By Stevie Daniels
 2 days ago
High pressure will continue to slide east allowing for seasonal/slightly above normal high temps this afternoon, in the low to mid-40s. A cold front may spark a few spotty showers Thursday, but most of the region stays dry with extra clouds aloft. The winds kick back up on Friday with northerly gusts up to 30-35 mph. The cold air seeps back in on Saturday and snow/rain is possible Sunday afternoon through Monday morning as an area of low pressure moves up the eastern seaboard. The type and amount of precipitation we receive, depends on the track of the low and the warmer air aloft.

Stay tuned!

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Light and variable wind.
Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Light and variable wind.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. North wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 15. North wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 27.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Sunday A chance of snow after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
M.L.King Day A chance of snow before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

