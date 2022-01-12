Virginia State Police investigate fatal single car crash

PAMPLIN, Va. - Virginia State police is investigating a single vehicle crash that has resulted in a fatality.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:40 a.m. on January 12, 2022 on Route 614 near the 700 block of Forest Chapel Road, south of Lovers Retreat Lane in Middlesex County.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the driver, and sole occupant of a 2003 Ford F-150, was traveling south on Route 614 at a high rate of speed.

Police say a local witness/homeowner was found to have heard a crash at approximately 9:00 p.m. on the evening of January 11. Based on that particular area, the roadway is not heavily traveled, and upon receiving the call for the crash the engine block of the vehicle was cold upon arrival.

The male driver, 35-year-old Christopher Lee Cook, ran off the roadway then overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to cross the centerline and run off the roadway, striking a tree. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

Cook died upon impact and police say there is no indication that alcohol was a factor.

