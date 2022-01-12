Screen Time: T-Rex Cookies owner Tina Rexing talks TikTok

T-Rex Cookies owner Tina Rexing wants you to know that #SizeMatters .

State of play: Rexing sells her half-pound and five-pound cookies at retailers throughout the Midwest, including her two storefronts in the Twin Cities metro , and she's developed a major social media following.

Her TikToks documenting the process of mixing new flavors have racked up tens of millions of views in just a few months.

The latest: Rexing's most recent cookie flavor is inspired by the movie " Encanto ."

It mixes ingredients representing key elements of the Disney animated film, including magical doors (Pop-Tarts), Isabella's flower petals (Fruity Pebbles), Antonio's animals (animal crackers) and The Candle (Twinkies).

What she's saying: "We've made over 200 flavors in the last seven years. Most are successful — but the mac and cheese cookie didn't turn out well. Dill Pickle worked surprisingly well at the Bloody Mary Festival," Rexing said.

The baker, " Cookie Jar Confessionals " podcaster and "Shark Tank" alum spoke to Axios about her media habits as part of our Screen Time series.

📱 Device of choice: iPhone 13 Pro.

👇 First tap of the day: Email for business, then TikTok for mindless scrolling.

🎧 Podcast queue: Other than my own, my favorite is '" The Moth " (My brother recently won the StorySLAM!), and ' Up First' to catch up on the news.

📺 Streaming: " Yellowstone " and " Ted Lasso ."

📚 Reading: " Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike " by Phil Knight.

✈️ Favorite TikToks: Anything travel-related, like flight attendant stories. Steveioe is a retired ER tech and makes videos about the crazy stuff he's seen. And a lot of cooking videos — it's how I learned to properly make steaks.

🍔 Favorite local foodie: Kim Ly Curry and JD Hovland . They're both friends of mine, and sometimes I can come along to eat the food!