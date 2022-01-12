ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Screen Time: T-Rex Cookies owner Tina Rexing talks TikTok

By Audrey Kennedy
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lsXgc_0djV8Bv000

T-Rex Cookies owner Tina Rexing wants you to know that #SizeMatters .

State of play: Rexing sells her half-pound and five-pound cookies at retailers throughout the Midwest, including her two storefronts in the Twin Cities metro , and she's developed a major social media following.

  • Her TikToks documenting the process of mixing new flavors have racked up tens of millions of views in just a few months.

The latest: Rexing's most recent cookie flavor is inspired by the movie " Encanto ."

  • It mixes ingredients representing key elements of the Disney animated film, including magical doors (Pop-Tarts), Isabella's flower petals (Fruity Pebbles), Antonio's animals (animal crackers) and The Candle (Twinkies).

What she's saying: "We've made over 200 flavors in the last seven years. Most are successful — but the mac and cheese cookie didn't turn out well. Dill Pickle worked surprisingly well at the Bloody Mary Festival," Rexing said.

The baker, " Cookie Jar Confessionals " podcaster and "Shark Tank" alum spoke to Axios about her media habits as part of our Screen Time series.

📱 Device of choice: iPhone 13 Pro.

👇 First tap of the day: Email for business, then TikTok for mindless scrolling.

🎧 Podcast queue: Other than my own, my favorite is '" The Moth " (My brother recently won the StorySLAM!), and ' Up First' to catch up on the news.

📺 Streaming: " Yellowstone " and " Ted Lasso ."

📚 Reading: " Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike " by Phil Knight.

✈️ Favorite TikToks: Anything travel-related, like flight attendant stories. Steveioe is a retired ER tech and makes videos about the crazy stuff he's seen. And a lot of cooking videos — it's how I learned to properly make steaks.

🍔 Favorite local foodie: Kim Ly Curry and JD Hovland . They're both friends of mine, and sometimes I can come along to eat the food!

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Twin Cities

Screen Time: Ordway president Chris Harrington's queue

Chris Harrington, who took the helm at The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts last month, trusts the YouTube algorithm. What he's saying: "It's how I catch up on everything at the end of the day," said Harrington, the downtown St. Paul theater's first Black president and CEO. "They always seem to serve me the things I need to check out." We talked to Harrington about his media habits for work and for fun as part of our Screen Time series:📱 Device of choice: iPhone 11.👇 First tap of the day: "The alarm, email and then my Panda journal."📰 Go-to...
ENTERTAINMENT
beardstownnewspapers.com

Screen Time

The Mandalorian was among the first major hits on Disney’s streaming platform. The hotly anticipated series was the first-ever live-action Star Wars show—something fans had been waiting decades to see. Given that show’s title and the setup, many people thought that it would involve famed Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett; people were surprised when it turned out to center around an unrelated…
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Knight
Mashed

TikTok Reveals Large Rats In This Popular Grocery Store Chain

Do you know what doesn't make a good advertisement for a store? Rats. Do you know what one Kroger apparently has? Rats. More specifically, at least one location of the popular grocery chain has at least one rat, according to a TikTok video from December 22. In the video, we see someone holding a rubbish bin, trying to corner a rat scurrying over a display of turkeys. After a few seconds, the critter jumps out of the poultry bin to investigate other parts of the store. Over the scene, text reads "It's the big ass rats in Kroger tho!!" As of writing, the video has been watched 5.6 million times.
PETS
101.5 WPDH

Entenmann’s Makes a Big Change, Customers Are Not Happy

You may have noticed something different in that box of Entenmann's. Let's face it, no one likes change. But when someone messes with something as iconic as Entemann's donuts, there's going to be some pushback. If you've been anywhere near the donut display at the endcap of your favorite grocery...
FOOD & DRINKS
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

This Viral TikTok Shows McDonald's Employees Pouring Coca-Cola

Just when you thought nothing could be more predictable than ordering a Coke at McDonald's — because, really, what's a safer bet than that? — one viral TikTok from late 2021 revealed an earthworm infestation in a soft drinks machine at a U.K. McDonald's location (via Newsweek). Though the critters are important to our planet's ecosystem, most people would rather them crawl around in a garden than a fast food restaurant's soda machine, which is why the situation was quickly addressed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookie Jar#T Rex#Cooking#Disney#Twinkies#Mac#The Bloody Mary Festival
Mashed

The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Brand, According To 28% Of People

There's never a bad (or wrong) time to dig into a pint of ice cream. Maybe you're celebrating your kid's birthday. Maybe you're comforting your best friend after a bad breakup. Maybe you're treating yourself after a tough week at work. Or maybe it's just a random Tuesday night and you're craving something sweet. Whatever the occasion, ice cream is always the answer, and everyone has their go-to flavor. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States are (in order) chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Burger King's New Value Meal Is Only $5

Burger King plans to enter the new year with a whole new way of operating. According to USA Today, the fast food chain plans to overhaul their menu and cut out several items in order to increase efficiency, particularly in the drive-thru. Since this summer, the chain has also embraced new digital options, including more modern ways to order food, and they remodeled their restaurants in order to stay competitive in the market — one that they are currently falling behind in, according to Eat This, Not That!. And now, the next series of changes may be more value, as the King plans to roll out a new value meal to the tune of $5.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
ETOnline.com

Mayim Bialik Jokingly Says She Felt the 'Stupidest' While Sitting in the 'Jeopardy!' Writer's Room

Mayim Bialik's sharing the struggles of what it feels like to sit in the Jeopardy! writer's room. The 46-yer-old actress and guest host of the iconic trivia game show appeared on Kelly Clarkson's eponymous talk show on Friday, and the duo bonded over how the simple notion of watching an episode of Jeopardy! makes them feel "stupid." Clarkson joked getting one answer right would make her feel solid. Bialik then one-upped her.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Mark Wahlberg Hilariously Introduces Fans To 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella’s BF During Workout

Dad jokes! Mark Wahlberg said he used to work out to ‘keep the boys away’ from his daughters — but now he’s working out with Ella’s BF to keep an eye on him!. Mark Wahlberg proved he is quite the jokester and quite the protective papa! The 50-year-old Oscar nominee shared a clip to his Instagram on January 8 where he hilariously introduced his fans to his 18-year-old daughter Ella’s boyfriend. During the video (below), Mark is in the middle of a workout when he addresses the camera. “I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls,” he began, referencing Ella and her 11-year-old sister Grace. “And now I’m working out with the boyfriend,” Mark said, as he walked over to Ella’s beau and patted him on the back. “Imagine that.”
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'Today' Show Fans Are Emotional Over Deborah Roberts’ Touching Instagram With Al Roker

Deborah Roberts and Al Roker continue to make their fans smile every time they post about each other on Instagram. The ABC News correspondent and Today show star have been married for over 25 years and have always shared cute moments from their marriage and family along the way. While celebrating the start of 2022, Deborah snapped a date night picture with her husband (which you can see here) and posted it on Instagram along with a reflective caption.
CELEBRITIES
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
576
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

Comments / 0

Community Policy