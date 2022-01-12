Pop quiz with a chance to win tickets

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Red Cross is using the Super Bowl to boost the nation’s dwindling blood supply. If you donate blood this month, you’ll be entered into the Red Cross drawing for a trip to the big game. That includes game tickets, plane tickets, a hotel room and $500 in gift cards. As CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reported, the nation’s blood supply is dangerously low because of the pandemic and it’s affecting Chicago area hospitals. The Red Cross is also giving away a home theater setup. We're facing a national blood crisis. Doctors are having to make tough choices about who receives transfusions and who has to wait. You can help by making an appointment to give at https://t.co/4JVikYXKuP or these 3 other ways. pic.twitter.com/TigqB4cVqk — American Red Cross (@RedCross) January 11, 2022

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO