Minneapolis, MN

Map: How Minnesota's minimum wage compares to other states

By Torey Van Oot
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 2 days ago
Data: NELR/Axios research; Map: Will Chase/Axios

Employers must pay workers in Minneapolis at least $12.50 an hour as of this month, and those with more than 100 employees are required to pay a minimum of $14.25 an hour.

  • The increases, part of a plan to raise wages to $15 an hour, bring the annual pay for 40 hours a week to $25,000 and $28,000 respectively.

The big picture: Minnesota's minimum wage rose this year, too. It's now $10.33 an hour for workers at large employers with annual gross revenues of $500,000+ — and $8.42 for everyone else.

  • St. Paul, meanwhile, has a tiered minimum wage that will increase to between $10.75 and $15 an hour in July, depending on the size of the employer.

The bottom line: Twenty-five states are hiking the minimum wage this year.

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

