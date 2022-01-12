ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Five more Guantánamo detainees cleared for transfer from military prison

By Abigail Hauslohner
SFGate
 3 days ago

The U.S. government has approved for transfer another five detainees held at the military prison in Guantánamo Bay in Cuba, including a "high-value" prisoner suspected of having been a key figure in al-Qaeda's East Africa franchise. The transfer clearances came as the detention facility, used to hold hundreds...

www.sfgate.com

americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin approves release of 5 more Guantanamo Bay detainees

President Joe Biden’s administration has approved the release of five men held at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. However, the men – who have been held without charge for years – likely won’t be freed anytime soon while the administration finds nations that will take them.
U.S. POLITICS
Press Democrat

Colangelo-Bryan: Guantánamo prison turns 20. Will it ever close?

On Jan. 11, 2002, a U.S. military plane landed at our base in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, and the first men deemed “the worst of the worst” by then-Vice President Dick Cheney were brought into the now-infamous detention center. Jumah Al-Dossari, a citizen of both Bahrain and Saudi...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Gitmo Approves First Transfer of Detainee Brought From CIA Black Site

A Somali detainee held at Guantánamo Bay since 2006 without being charged has been deemed safe for transfer with security guarantees by a panel. Guled Hassan Duran, 47, was first captured in 2004. He is the first high-value detainee brought to Guantánamo from a CIA black site to be approved for a transfer, according to a document obtained Monday by The New York Times. Duran is either the 14th or 15th of the 39 inmates remaining at Guantánamo to be recommended for transfer. However, Duran is unlikely to be moved out of Guantánamo to a country that agrees to take him with security arrangements acceptable to the Defense Department anytime soon. He remains unable to return to Somalia under congressional prohibition. The White House has transferred one detainee out of Guantánamo since Joe Biden took office—a Moroccan man whose release proceedings began during the Obama administration. “The administration remains dedicated to closing the detention facility at Guantánamo Bay,” a Pentagon spokesman said, declining to comment specifically on Duran’s case. “Nothing has changed about that.”
MILITARY
State
Georgia State
Daily Mail

Mitt Romney says Biden is going down the same 'tragic' road as TRUMP by wanting to kill the filibuster and cast doubt on the 'reliability of elections' - and criticizes Dems who say it's racist

Republican Senator Mitt Romney tore into President Joe Biden and Democrats trying to pass federal voting rights legislation on Tuesday night, accusing them of undermining the 'reliability' of American elections in the process. The 2012 presidential candidate declared Biden was taking the same 'tragic road' as his predecessor Donald Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Detainees#Guant Namo#Cia#Military Prison#Al Qaeda#The Periodic Review Board#Pentagon
Washington Post

No escape from Guantánamo

It was the first day of his fourth month without work, and Hisham Bin Ali Bin Amor Sliti was feeling increasingly agitated — like a caged animal. That’s how they treat him, he thought: like an animal. He was 5,500 miles and seven years away from Guantánamo Bay,...
POLITICS
MyWabashValley.com

2nd US prisons official leaving as agency scrutinized

WASHINGTON (AP) — The deputy director of the beleaguered federal Bureau of Prisons will leave his position at the end of May, the second top executive to announce a departure in as many days. Gene Beasley will retire from the agency on May 31, a person familiar with the...
POLITICS
Seattle Times

Capitol rioters’ tears, remorse don’t spare them from jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida business owner Robert Palmer cheered on the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 before he joined the fray. Screaming obscenities, he hurled a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher at police officers trying to ward off the mob. Nearly a year later, Palmer...
PROTESTS
Salon

Maddow's bombshell: MSNBC host reveals suspicious link between GOP's "forged" election documents

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow has been offering in-depth analysis of MAGA Republicans' efforts to undermine the Electoral College results in states that now-President Joe Biden won in 2020, including sending out fake electors. And in a recent broadcast, the liberal MSNBC host reported that those fake electors tried to pull off that deception in "at least" five different states.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Michigan Republicans could face federal charges for signing fake electoral college certificates, state attorney general says

A group of Michigan Republicans who signed fake documents purporting to award the state’s electoral votes to Donald Trump could be facing federal criminal charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Thursday. Speaking on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show, Ms Nessel said her office had been “evaluating” charges for signers of the ersatz vote certificates “for nearly a year”."I will say that under state law, I think clearly you have forgery of a public record, which is a 14-year offense, and election law forgery, which is a five-year offense,” she said.The fake document was signed by 16 people, many of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

