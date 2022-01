Fortnite‘s latest update is bringing dynamic weather to the game. Players will now have to deal with lightning storms and tornadoes during their battle royale rounds. Fortnite has added many new features in its latest season that have drastically turned the tide of battle. Not only have we seen the return of Quad Crashers, which are ATVs that have a myriad of different uses, but Epic introduced Spider-Man’s iconic web-shooters, a new slide mechanic, and crazy powerful SMGs. The addition of dynamic weather continues that trend.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO