Morgan Stanley's Graseck lays out buying opportunities in the bank sector ahead of earnings

 2 days ago

Betsy Graseck, global head of banks and diversified finance research at Morgan Stanley, joins CNBC's...

AFP

Higher costs hit JPMorgan Chase even as it reports huge 2021 profits

Higher labor costs bit into JPMorgan Chase's fourth-quarter results, but the US bank still reported on Friday record annual profits of $48.3 billion. The financial giant pointed to a broadly solid US economy that allowed it to release reserves set aside previously in the Covid-19 pandemic in case of defaults, boosting profits. It has also seen an uptick in overall lending, another sign of increasing economic activity. But shares fell sharply as the biggest US bank in terms of assets saw an 11 percent jump in fourth-quarter expenses, as Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum pointed to "somewhat elevated attrition" in the workforce that has resulted in wage hikes. JPMorgan Chase also signaled spending would remain elevated, projecting 2022 expenses of $77 billion, up from $70.9 billion last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
nationalmortgagenews.com

Wells Fargo's consumer loans fall 10%

Wells Fargo said it expects a key measure of lending to pick up this year, a sign that clients are starting to take on debt again as government stimulus wanes. The bank said net interest income may rise about 8% this year. The firm also reported net income of $5.8 billion, beating analysts’ expectations and the latest indication that Chief Executive Charlie Scharf’s turnaround is taking hold.
MARKETS
NBC San Diego

Wells Fargo's Future Looks Bright After Its Strong Fourth-Quarter Results

Wells Fargo (WFC) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2021 results before the opening bell Friday. Total revenue of $20.86 billion (+13% YoY) exceeded the FactSet consensus estimate of $18.79 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of $1.38 (+109% YoY) topped estimates of $1.11. Included in the results was an 18-cent per share...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Domino's Pizza is lower after Morgan Stanley warns COVID and stimulus benefits will fade

Morgan Stanley downgrades Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to an Equalweight rating after having it slotted at Overweight on a call tied chiefly to valuation. Analyst John Glass: "While DPZ still embodies many of the characteristics of a great long term growth compounder, we see limited justification for further multiple expansion, especially as DPZ's sales growth will likely being to normalize after experiencing substantial Covid (and stimulus) benefits in 20/21."
RESTAURANTS
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures Edge Up Ahead of Bank Earnings

U.S. stock futures edged up ahead of earnings reports from major banks that could offer insight into the impact of the Omicron variant on the economy. S&P 500 futures were up 0.3% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 0.3%. Changes in equity futures don’t necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Are the Bank Stocks Buys After Kicking Off Earnings Season?

Citigroup (C) - Get Citigroup Inc. Report and Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Wells Fargo & Company Report are mixed on Friday, after the banks kicked off earnings season. They did so alongside JPMorgan (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. Report, which is down the most among the trio as it’s lower by more than 5% on Friday after reporting earnings.
STOCKS
SFGate

Bank profits soared in 2021, but inflation is front of mind

NEW YORK (AP) — Three of the nation’s biggest banks reported blowout profits for 2021 on Friday, helped by the improving economy and consumers and businesses willing to spend and take on loans. But Inflation is clouding the outlook for 2022, based on comments from bank executives to...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Dow closes lower after disappointing bank results

(Reuters) – The Dow closed lower with a big drag from financial stocks as investors were disappointed by fourth quarter results from big U.S. banks, which cast a shadow over the earnings season kick-off. The Nasdaq and the S&P regained lost ground in afternoon trading to close higher. Meanwhile...
STOCKS
ARTnews

Sotheby’s Reportedly Taps Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley to Advise on Potential IPO

Sotheby’s has enlisted Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to advise on a potential public offering of the company, according to a report published by Bloomberg on Thursday. Owned by telecommunications mogul Patrick Drahi, the auction house could be taken public later this year. It may seek a valuation estimated around $5 billion. When Drahi purchased Sotheby’s for $3.7 billion in June 2019, the deal took the 277-year-old auction house private. It had been a publicly traded company for three decades prior to that. The owner’s decision to consider an IPO follows a record $7.3 billion year for the auction house, which...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Morgan Stanley

In the current market session, Morgan Stanley Inc. (NYSE:MS) is trading at $99.93, after a 2.55% decrease. However, over the past month, the stock went up by 2.86%, and in the past year, by 33.23%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is not performing up to par in the current session.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For January 14, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $29.90 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares gained 0.6% to $169.25 in pre-market trading. Good Times Restaurants Inc....
STOCKS

