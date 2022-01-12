Iamgold President/CEO Stothart to depart; Dimitrov named interim CEO
Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) -3.4% pre-market following news that President and CEO Gordon Stothart has stepped down and resigned from the company's...seekingalpha.com
Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) -3.4% pre-market following news that President and CEO Gordon Stothart has stepped down and resigned from the company's...seekingalpha.com
Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.https://seekingalpha.com
Comments / 0