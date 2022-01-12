Man’s alleged bizarre rampage ends with him shot, killed by homeowner

CHICKASHA, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is working to identify a suspect who was killed after a homeowner shot him for allegedly trying to break into his home.

“I looked at my husband and I was like, ‘Gunshots, gunshots, gunshots!” said Araliakiss, a nearby neighbor.

Around 4:53 a.m. Tuesday morning, an alleged intruder was shot and killed by a homeowner in Chickasha.

“They were very, very upset and very, very shaken up,” Araliakiss said.

Chickasha police later brought in the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations.

The scene of a bizarre rampage that ended with a suspect shot and killed in Chickasaw.

The OSBI said it all started at a KFC near Arkansas and Fourth Street, when a man backed up a silver Mustang through the front glass doors of the restaurant.

“It was a weird noise. It was like a crackling noise, you know?” said Jeremy Kirkley, who watched the suspect while getting coffee at a nearby gas station. “Ended up shattering the glass.”

The man took off down the street where authorities said he plowed through several yards before trying to ram his car into a home’s porch, thankfully not causing any damage. Investigators said he hopped out of the car and headed for the front door.

“He was knocking on doors, knocking on windows, just basically causing a general disruption,” said Brooke Arbeitman, the spokesperson for the OSBI. “The homeowner had a weapon and fired shots, and the suspect there was killed inside the home.”

Neighbors Sierra Mata and Arailekiss watched the emotional aftermath unfold across the street.

“One gunshot and then three more gunshots. Then, I heard a scream,” said Mata. “It was like crying, and he was crying.”

It’s not yet clear if charges will be filed in the case. Arbeitman told KFOR that will ultimately be up to the Grady County District Attorney.

“The homeowners went through a lot last night but they are cooperating. They’re working with us to help figure out what exactly happened,” Arbeitman said.

While investigators work to tie up loose ends, neighbors said they’ll be on guard.

“Make sure that the beds are moved back and stuff, in case something ever happens and they hit the front of the house,” said Kirkley.

Investigators are working to identify the suspect then notify their next of kin. The medical examiner will determine if the suspect had any drugs or alcohol in his system.

