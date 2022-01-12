ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry ‘escaped bubble of royalty in UK’ for ‘new bubble in LA’

 2 days ago

Prince Harry, 37, is set for a busy 2022 with the publication of his first memoir. He will also celebrate the first birthday of his and Meghan Markle’s second child Lilibet in June, as well as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

(GETTY IMAGES)

Since stepping down from their royal roles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have settled into the exclusive Californian neighborhood of Montecito. They are currently working on several projects, including original content for streaming giants Spotify and Netflix.

While some of their main goals included achieving financial independence and leading private lives — which they have done — Neil Wilkie, a relationship expert, claimed that Harry has simply exchanged his royal “bubble” in the UK for another “bubble” in LA.

Comments / 20

Bob in Florida
2d ago

The pendulum has shifted in the public's eye from fascination with the two grifter \ exploiters from curiosity and mild interest in their activities to repulse and strong dislike of them now that their true natures have been made clear to all but the most nieve and misinformed. Noone with a brain cannot see them as untalented exploiters of Harry's former association with the Royal Family, their hypocritical "woke" preaching, and the endless unsubstantiated accusations against his former family, while clinging to their totally meaningless titles while living as expatriates in America.The very sight of them is enough to turn the stomachs of those who see them for what they are.

morning dove
2d ago

Guess what how many spins can you put on the story Nutmeg‘s PR team is working overtime to put out stories that are not true nether lies on top lies 🤮🤮🌪🌪

Happy cat
2d ago

And that bubble being created by his narcissistic, attention seeking wife.

DesignerzCentral

DesignerzCentral

ABOUT

Designerz Central single information point strives to deliver 24-7 news and information from all over the world. Our online magazine covers the latest fashion, gossips, TV, entertainment, spoilers, life hacks, styling, fitness tips, and everything readers might need to keep themselves updated from happening in any part of the world.

 https://www.designerzcentral.com/

