Prince Harry ‘escaped bubble of royalty in UK’ for ‘new bubble in LA’

Prince Harry, 37, is set for a busy 2022 with the publication of his first memoir. He will also celebrate the first birthday of his and Meghan Markle’s second child Lilibet in June, as well as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Since stepping down from their royal roles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have settled into the exclusive Californian neighborhood of Montecito. They are currently working on several projects, including original content for streaming giants Spotify and Netflix.

While some of their main goals included achieving financial independence and leading private lives — which they have done — Neil Wilkie, a relationship expert, claimed that Harry has simply exchanged his royal “bubble” in the UK for another “bubble” in LA.