Public Safety

Nurse Caught Emptying COVID-19 Vaccines Into Garbage, Faking Shots In Exchange For Money

By Suman Varandani
 2 days ago
A nurse in Italy was arrested on charges of faking COVID-19 vaccinations for at least 50 people, so they could fraudulently obtain a health pass. The man in Ancona allegedly accepted money in exchange for pretending to inject people with the vaccine. The police said the man, who has not been...

William Thomas
2d ago

Not all heroes wear capes. Some throw poison in the trash instead of injecting children with it.

Gilbert Posey
2d ago

They don't work anyway so what's the problem.Shes smart woman

