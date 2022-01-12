ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take-Two Stock Jumps After BMO Capital ‘Outperform’ Upgrade On $12.7 Billion Zynga Takeover

Fresno Bee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake-Two Interactive (TTWO) - Get Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Report shares jumped higher Wednesday after analysts at BMO Capital Markets boosted their rating on the stock following its planned takeover of Farmville maker Zynga (ZNGA) - Get Zynga Inc. Class A Report. BMO analyst Gerrick Johnson raised his rating...

www.fresnobee.com

The Spokesman-Review

Game On: My take on Take-Two’s plan to buy Zynga for $12.7 billion

If you thought Microsoft buying ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion last year was a big deal, just wait – 2022 is starting off with an even bigger acquisition. On Monday, Take-Two Interactive dropped a bombshell on the gaming world when the company announced its intent to buy Zynga for a massive $12.7 billion.
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

Mattel's stock jumps after MKM analyst boosts rating and target, citing an 'underappreciated' product lineup

Shares of Mattel Inc. jumped 3.2% in midday trading Thursday, after the toy maker was upgraded at MKM Partners, citing an "underappreciated" 2022 product lineup and capital structure optionality. Analyst Eric Handler raised his rating to buy, after being at neutral for at least the past three years, and raised his price target to $30 from $24. "In our view, Mattel could achieve [mid-single digit] net sales growth from just its licensed products associated with upcoming movies, "Jurassic World: Dominion," "Lightyear," "Minions: Rise of Gru," and "Top Gun: Maverick," Handler wrote in a research note. "Meanwhile, turnaround brands, Fisher-Price, Thomas, Mega, and American Girl all appear to be on a sustainable uptrend and relaunched brands Masters of the Universe and Monster High provide some additional muscle." Handler said Mattel's commitment to reducing debt could lead to an upgrade to an investment-grade credit rating in the second half of this year, which could revive interest in value creating opportunities, including mergers, strategic investments "and the possible return of a dividend or share buybacks." The stock has run up 19.2% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 7.4%.
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Zynga Sale Set Off Wave of Video Game Deals?

Hollywood has had more than its share of major deals in the last few years — from Walt Disney’s Fox acquisition and Amazon’s expected takeover of MGM to the proposed Discovery-WarnerMedia merger — as entertainment companies look to boost their scale in the streaming age. Could the video gaming sector soon see a similar M&A merry-go-round? Take-Two Interactive’s agreement to buy mobile gaming powerhouse Zynga in a $12.7 billion deal that will bring together the companies behind such hits as Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2K, CSR Racing, Farmville and Words With Friends could point that way. Some Wall Street analysts seem to...
Seekingalpha.com

Take-Two upgraded at BMO in wake of Zynga-related sell-off

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) shares have sold off sharply in the wake of its announcement that it would acquire Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for $12.7 billion, prompting BMO Capital Markets to upgrade the video game publisher. Analyst Gerrick Johnson upgraded the stock to outperform from market perform, but kept the $180 price target,...
MarketWatch

