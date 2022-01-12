ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, VA

35-year-old man dies following single-vehicle crash on Route 614 in Middlesex County

By Julius Ayo
 2 days ago

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a man died after he ran off the roadway on Route 614 and struck a tree early Wednesday morning in Middlesex County.

State troopers are investigating the crash on Route 614, near the 700 block of Forest Chapel Road. State Police say they were notified of the crash around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, however a witness told state troopers they heard the crash around 9 p.m. the night before, more than seven hours before troopers were able to respond.

State Police added that the particular area where the crash occurred is not heavily traveled. When troopers got to the scene, the engine block of the vehicle was cold.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the male driver, and sole occupant of a 2003 Ford F-150, was traveling southbound on Route 614 at a high rate of speed when overcorrected. The vehicle then crossed the centerline and ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

State Police say the driver, identified as 35-year-old Kilmarnock resident Christopher Lee Cook, died upon impact.

