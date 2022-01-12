ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Some teachers unions ask members to wear black to protest change in COVID-19 measures at schools

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome teachers unions asked their members to wear black to promote safe schools during the recent wave of the Omicron variant. The unions say classrooms need to be safer amid the...

Daily Mail

Schools 'may be forced to close': Classrooms could return to remote learning next month amid rising Covid cases, unions warn

Unions have warned that whole schools could return to remote learning in January despite Boris Johnson vowing to keep them open. The Prime Minister has told Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi that he is ‘absolutely determined’ to have children back in class and that keeping schools open is the ‘number one priority’, it was reported yesterday.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Teachers walk out in protest after 17-year-old student dies of Covid

Teachers at a Pennsylvania high school have staged a “sick out” protest after an honour role student tragically passed away due to covid-19 complications.As the Centre Daily Times reports, 17-year-old Alayna Thach was a senior at Olney Charter High School, but the huge K-Pop fan died in early December – just a month before she was scheduled to receive her first Covid vaccine.In response to her passing, 40 teachers at the Philadelphia school called in sick on the 20th of December, in protest against the institution's Covid-19 protocols. According to the teachers in question, the high school didn't do...
PROTESTS
Axios

The schools keep closing

Nearly two years after the arrival of the pandemic, America's schools are still struggling to provide kids with uninterrupted, high-quality education. Why it matters: Our children's futures — not just educational but also emotional, social and psychological — are at stake. By the numbers: Some 4,561 U.S. schools...
EDUCATION
NBC News

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
EDUCATION
The 74

Confronting Teacher Shortages: State Passes New Law to Aid Aspiring Educators

In an effort to reduce longstanding teacher shortages, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law in September creating new pathways to the classroom for would-be teachers who lack the proper credentials. Under the law, the state Department of Education will create a five-year pilot program in which officials will issue “limited certificates of eligibility” to prospective […]
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Teachers should not be asked to teach merged classes to keep schools open amid staff shortages, unions say, because it will 'increase virus transmission and lead to further disruption'

Schools which routinely ask staff to teach more pupils in merged classes amid teacher shortages should be challenged, education unions have said. Ahead of the start of term, the Department for Education (DfE) told headteachers they may want to consider 'combining classes' in the event of staff shortages to keep face-to-face teaching in place.
EDUCATION
Atlanta Daily World

Former Teachers Give Their Take On Why Schools Can’t Retain Black Teachers

While the United States continues to reckon with racism in various aspects of life, from American culture to economics and jobs disparities, schools across the country are having issues hanging onto Black teachers, according to The Hechinger Report, a non-profit independent news organization. Pew Research Center published a study last...
EDUCATION

