Some teachers unions ask members to wear black to protest change in COVID-19 measures at schools

Teachers at a Pennsylvania high school have staged a “sick out” protest after an honour role student tragically passed away due to covid-19 complications.As the Centre Daily Times reports, 17-year-old Alayna Thach was a senior at Olney Charter High School, but the huge K-Pop fan died in early December – just a month before she was scheduled to receive her first Covid vaccine.In response to her passing, 40 teachers at the Philadelphia school called in sick on the 20th of December, in protest against the institution's Covid-19 protocols. According to the teachers in question, the high school didn't do...

PROTESTS ・ 23 DAYS AGO