McCann bolsters senior PR and social team

It’s a mark of the esteem in which Andy Polansky is held in the PR industry that I can’t think of anyone who’s ever had a bad word to say about him. Yesterday’s news about him stepping down in June prompted a deluge of tributes and warm responses, not only from within the halls of Weber Shandwick and Interpublic that he has walked for the past 38 years, but also from the wider industry.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO