McCann bolsters senior PR and social team

By John Harrington
prweek.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaura Lear, who formerly led the business and corporate team at PR agency Speed Communications, joins McCann as PR and social managing partner. That role was previously held by Patrick Southwell, who left last year to launch the agency Five not 10. Lear reports to Andy Reid, managing director...

www.prweek.com

