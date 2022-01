A 34-year-old man in New Orleans is behind bars after police said they discovered a dismembered and headless human body in a freezer inside an old bus on his property. Benjamin J. Beale was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with a slew of crimes, including one count of obstruction of justice in a death investigation, one count of dealing methamphetamine, and three counts of creating and operating a clandestine drug lab, The Times-Picayune and The New Orleans Advocate reported.

