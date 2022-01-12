ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Madison Highland Prep Basketball

scorebooklive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Face Mask That's Causing A Spike In Sales In Ohio A...

scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FanSided

Texas Tech basketball: Red Raiders stun No. 1 Baylor in Waco

Tuesday night, for the second straight game, the Texas Tech basketball team took on a top 10-opponent while missing its leading scorer Terrence Shannon Jr. And for the second-straight game Mark Adams’ team came up with an upset that stunned the college basketball world, this time by beating No. 1 Baylor 65-62 in Waco.
LUBBOCK, TX
nonpareilonline.com

Prep Basketball: Area schools hoop on Tuesday

Glenwood 68, Harlan 52: Glenwood senior Brynlee Arnold had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds to help Class 4A No. 1 Glenwood defeated Class 3A No. 13 Harlan for the second time this season. Alongside Arnold’s performance, senior Madison Camden and junior Jenna Hopp each scored 14 points,...
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
scorebooklive.com

Tree of Life Christian Basketball

Man Saved Her Cubs, Then Mama Bears Does the Most Perplexing Thing. 55 Pics From North Korea They Never Wanted To Be Leaked.
LUCAS, OH
heraldcourier.com

PREP BASKETBALL: FriendshipCars.com FCA Prep Showcase tickets on sale Monday

Tickets for the FriendshipCars.com FCA Prep Showcase, slated for Jan. 20-22 at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den, will go on sale on Monday. The three-day, 18-game event begins next Thursday and runs through Saturday. Tickets will go on sale on Monday via the GoFan app or with a debit/credit card at the gate. The listed ticket prices do not include a small GoFan convenience fee, according to a press release.
EDUCATION
freemanjournal.net

Thursday’s Prep Basketball, Wrestling Briefs

LYNX BOYS EARN BIG ROAD WIN: Staring down a good opponent on the road, the Webster City boys’ basketball team didn’t blink last night in Iowa Falls. And that made the 30-minute bus ride home quite enjoyable. Leading for the majority of the contest, the Lynx fended off...
IOWA FALLS, IA
NJ.com

Highland over Cumberland - Girls basketball recap

Breelynn Leary netted a game-high 20 points to lead Highland to a 44-19win over Cumberland in Bridgeton. Dacia Mack, Ashley Dean, and Jalena Lee all chipped in with six points apiece for Highland (5-1), which outscored Cumberland 22-0 in the second quarter after leading just 5-3 after the first. Cumberland...
BRIDGETON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God#Dream Girl#Exodus#Gasp
signalscv.com

Prep sports roundup: basketball, soccer

The following summaries were provided by team coaches and/or representatives for some of this week’s Santa Clarita Valley prep sports action. The Signal thanks all who submitted for helping get the word out about local athletes’ achievements. In the event that both teams submit reports on the same event, the reports will be edited to combine them into one summary.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NJ.com

Rutgers Prep defeats Phillipsburg - Boys basketball recap

Jadin Collins tallied 21 points and seven steals for Rutgers Prep in its 81-54 victory over Phillipsburg in Somerset to remain undefeated. Rutgers Prep (7-0) took control early as it led 45-24 at halftime and held Phillipsburg (2-6) to just four points in the third quarter. Ryan Zan also had...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Highland Park over Middlesex- Boys basketball recap

Daniel Starcevic scored 18 points to lead Highland Park to a 59-50 win over Middlesex in Highland Park. Ewan Haley-Lock had 14 points for Highland Park (2-3), which outscored Middlesex 15-5 in the fourth quarter to erase a one-point deficit. Robin Pestka added 13 in the win. Michael Salvatore led...
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
scorebooklive.com

Watch: Utah commit Lani White and Caia Elisaldez lead Mater Dei over Rosary Academy 80-65

SANTA ANA– Lani White scored a career-high 27 points on Thursday as Mater Dei defeated Rosary Academy 80-65. Caia Elisaldez racked up 22 points and nine steals for MD, and Hannah Vela and Soleil Montrose added 11 points and nine points, respectively. After winning the home installment of the matchup that usually decides the Trinity League – and often decides the Orange Country throne – the Monarchs will play again at Rosary on Jan. 31.
SANTA ANA, CA
scorebooklive.com

Here are the 14 nominees for the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Games from Ohio

Coming off a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, the McDonald’s All-American Games announced 14 nominees from Ohio on Wednesday — seven boys and seven girls. Players were nominated by high school coaches, athletic directors, principals and members of the games’ selection committee. The list will be narrowed down to 24 boys and 24 girls and revealed on Jan. 25 on ESPN’s “NBA Today,” which airs from 3 to 4 p.m. EST. The games take place March 29 in Chicago and will be televised on ESPN and ESPN2. Here’s the full list of region-by-region nominees.
MASON, OH
WTOP

Stanford uses 23-0 run to beat Washington State 62-57

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Brandon Angel and Spencer Jones each scored 16 points and Stanford used a 23-0 second-half run to beat Washington State 62-57 on Thursday in a game delayed 75 minutes due to COVID testing. Moments before the scheduled start, it was announced the teams were awaiting...
STANFORD, CA
WREG

Molinar has career night in Mississippi State’s win over Georgia

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Iverson Molinar scored a career-high 28 points and Mississippi State quickly overtook Georgia in the second half, winning 88-72. Molinar was 11-of-18 shooting with seven assists. Javian Davis produced 18 productive minutes off the bench with 12 points, a team-high six rebounds and three blocks. Cameron Matthews and Andersson Garica added 10 […]
BASKETBALL
scorebooklive.com

Legacy Early College Prep

Everyone Who Believes in God Should Watch This. It Will Blow Your Mind. 35 Completely Unsettling Historical Photos. 17 Is Chilling. Flight Attendants Notice This About You the Moment You Sit. SurelyAwesome. Rare Photos Not Suitable for History Books. SurelyAwesome. Remember Her? Take A Deep Breath Before You Look At...
COSTA MESA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy