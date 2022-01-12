Maven Moment: Kitchen Canisters

Another hard-to-ignore Uncommon Projects kitchen, this time in cheerful shades of coral and hot orange. This kitchen belongs to Rachel Kay, her husband, George, and their two daughters, Seren, nine, and Eira, six. It’s on the ground floor of a three-story Victorian terraced house in Stoke Newington, North London. They moved in just before the first UK-wide lockdown in spring 2020. “The previous family had been here for 25 years,” Rachel explains. “Every room was painted white, so we were keen to add some color and make it feel like home. For me, the kitchen is the hub of a family home so we wanted to create a space that was both functional and colorful.”
Comments / 0