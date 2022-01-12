Maven Moment: Kitchen Canisters

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Sometimes inspiration strikes where you’d least expect it — and closer to home than you’d imagine. For homeowners Sean and Brian, that couldn’t be more true: All it took was viewing their friend’s renovated, open kitchen… a friend that just happened to live in their same building. That layout showed them what they were missing, namely a space that would make entertaining so much more enjoyable. Energized by what they saw at their neighbors’ home, they decided to call in the beloved Brownstone Boys (aka Barry Bordelon and Jordan Slocum) as their remodeling reinforcements for their cook space — among other projects — in their 500-square-foot one bedroom Manhattan apartment.

