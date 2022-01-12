ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

The CEO of the US Chamber of Commerce says immigration would help curb both inflation and the labor shortage

By Grace Dean
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xy6f3_0djUyyU500

At least 3.6 million workers have quit their jobs each month since April 2021.

Grace Dean/Insider

  • Immigration would help mitigate inflation and the labor shortage, the Chamber of Commerce's CEO said.
  • She said that the US needed to double the number of people legally immigrating.
  • "We should welcome people who want to come here, go to school, and stay," Clark said.

Allowing more immigrants into the US would help mitigate both soaring inflation and the current labor shortage, the CEO of the US Chamber of Commerce said.

"We need more workers," Suzanne Clark told reporters Tuesday, per CNN . "We should welcome people who want to come here, go to school, and stay."

"That is a place the government could be particularly helpful and we do believe it would be anti-inflationary," she said, per CNN.

At least 3.6 million workers have quit their jobs each month since April 2021, with many using the pandemic as an opportunity to evaluate what they want from work. Some have quit over wages, benefits, working hours, and a lack of remote work. Others have returned to education , switched industries , or taken early retirement . Industries ranging from retail to construction have been affected.

Labor shortages have been among the drivers of higher prices in the US – where year-over-year inflation neared a four-decade high of 6.8% in November – with competition for workers triggering a rise in wages.

A systemic shortage of workers in the supply chain – including truck drivers and agricultural workers – has also played a role, as a reduced supply of goods bumps up against higher, post-lockdown demand. Add to that port jams and more workers calling off sick due to the Omicron variant , and you're left with spiraling inflation as products from electric vehicles and computers to groceries and paper are hit by delays and supply shortages – all leading to higher prices.

Increasing immigration would help lower inflation by solving some of those issues, such as the shortage of truck drivers, Clark said Tuesday, per CNN.

"If we can alleviate the worker shortage, it might be the fastest thing to do to impact inflation," she said, per the broadcaster.

During her "State of American Business" address delivered later that day, Clark suggested doubling legal immigration.

"This workforce shortage is a crisis," Clark said. "We have to grow our workforce if we want to grow our economy and stay competitive."

"So, who wants to put their talent to work and pursue their dreams in a dynamic economy flush with opportunity? Immigrants of every skill level," Clark said.

Estimates from the Census Bureau put net immigration at 1.07 million people in 2016. It's fallen every year since, slumping to just 477,000 in 2020.

The US would have about 2 million more workers if not for immigration policies introduced under Donald Trump's presidency, Insider estimated in November .

Many of the industries worst-affected by the current US labor shortage, including agriculture, food processing, and restaurants, have historically relied on immigrant labor .

The Chamber has been calling on federal policymakers to reform the legal immigration system to help employers meet demand for high-demand jobs in labor-strapped sectors.

"We must double the number of people legally immigrating to the US," Clark said Tuesday. "And we must create a permanent solution for the 'dreamers' — those young men and women who know no other home and who contribute to their communities, but whose legal status is in limbo."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 19

Teresa Halfacre
2d ago

millions of American citizens are unemployed and these idiots want to bring more immigrants into this country? this is how it would work, put a person in a semi that can't read English or know the laws and people are going to be killed the company that hired them will be sued into closure,then even less jobs

Reply(1)
5
nunya bidness 007
2d ago

No it wouldn't. MIgrants only help stuff ballot boxes with blue votes. You can turn to migrants when you figure out how to solve homeless camps.

Reply(1)
4
Related
AFP

In blow to Biden, Supreme Court blocks vaccine mandate for businesses

The US Supreme Court delivered a blow to President Joe Biden on Thursday, blocking his Covid vaccination-or-testing mandate for employees of large businesses. At the same time, the nation's highest court allowed a vaccination mandate for health care workers at facilities receiving federal funding. Biden said he was "disappointed" in the nine-member court's decision striking down his mandate for businesses with 100 employees or more to vaccinate or test their workers for Covid-19. "I am disappointed that the Supreme Court has chosen to block common-sense life-saving requirements for employees at large businesses that were grounded squarely in both science and the law," Biden said in a statement.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheAtlantaVoice

Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, a 7% spike from a year earlier that is increasing household expenses, eating into wage gains and heaping pressure on President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve to address what has become the biggest threat to the U.S. economy. Prices […] The post Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

US posted smallest monthly deficit in 2 years in December

The federal government last month posted its smallest monthly budget deficit in two years thanks to a rebounding economy that helped boost tax receipts, coupled with slower spending as some COVID relief programs ended.The Treasury Department reported Wednesday that the December deficit of $21.3 billion was the smallest monthly deficit since a $13 billion shortfall in December 2019. That was before the COVID pandemic hit in in the U.S. and pushed millions of people out of work and sent the economy into a short but steep recessionFor the first three months of this budget year, which began on Oct....
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Immigration Policy#Immigration Reform#The Us#The Chamber Of Commerce#Cnn#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Jobs
Footwear News

A Federal Vaccine Mandate Could Worsen Labor Shortages Across Retail

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Friday to determine if the Biden administration can enforce a vaccine-or-testing requirement for large employers as well as a vaccine mandate for most healthcare workers. If held up, the rule would require companies with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccinations or weekly tests across all staff. According to surveys and experts, a federal vaccine mandate could exacerbate existing labor shortages across the industry for retailers who already have a shrinking pool of talent to choose from. A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November at a rate of 3%. In retail, about...
RETAIL
Shore News Network

Joe Biden announces plan to take on Big Meat as meat prices continue to soar due to Bidenflation

President Joe Biden is now setting his sights on “Big Meat”, America’s alledged meat conglomerates who he claims are artificially raising the prices of meat products. Biden met with “Small Meat” this week, representatives of meat and poultry farmers. The meeting did not discuss supply chain issues, the surge in fuel prices and the cost of feed and other products due to Bidenflation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fortune

Biden’s new plan to fight inflation: take on Big Meat

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. President Joe Biden will announce plans Monday to combat the market power of the giant conglomerates that dominate meat and poultry processing, ratcheting up a months-long campaign that has blamed anti-competitive practices in the industry for contributing to surging food inflation.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Biden administration plan to address competition in the markets

Biden administration plan to address competition in the markets. The Biden administration says the lack of competition in the meat and poultry sectors is hurting consumers, producers, and the economy. President Biden says the current market system is distorted. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, capitalism without...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Biden: More competition in meat industry can ease food costs

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden met virtually with independent farmers and ranchers Monday to discuss initiatives to reduce food prices by increasing competition within the meat industry, part of a broader effort to show his administration is trying to combat inflation. “Capitalism without competition isn’t capitalism — it’s...
POTUS
FOXBusiness

US troops will receive pay cut in 2022 when factoring inflation

The 2022 National Defense Authorization Act signed by President Biden Monday included a 2.7% raise for service members in the U.S. military, which amounts to a pay cut when factoring inflation. The 2.7% rise in pay comes as prices continue to surge for American consumers, with the latest statistics from...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Business Insider

357K+
Followers
23K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy