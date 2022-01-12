ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Boil water advisory issued in Boone after water main break on King Street

By Ciara Lankford
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u9TNx_0djUy3hH00

BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A boil water advisory has been issued for the Town of Boone following a water main break early Wednesday morning, officials said.

The water main break occurred around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, along King Street. Currently, the highway has one traffic lane closed but it is anticipated to be reopened by 3 p.m.

Due to this break, a water system pressure loss occurred throughout the entire town and due to this, a Boil Water Advisory was issued to town customers.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.

“We are advising all water consumers to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation) or use bottled water. Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water,” the Town of Boone said in a released statement Wednesday morning.

The Town of Boone is strongly urging consumers to conserve water whenever possible. This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘Get prepared now’: NCDOT urges North Carolinians to brace for winter storm, avoid travel

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation urged residents to get prepared for an approaching winter storm Friday as icy conditions could make travel dangerous. N.C. Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette said NCDOT crews and contractors are working hard to get ready to prepare for the weekend storm, but said […]
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boone, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Boone, NC
Government
Fox 46 Charlotte

Gov. Cooper signs State of Emergency for NC, urges preparation ahead of this weekend’s winter storm

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Governor Cooper has signed a state of emergency in advance of this weekend’s winter storm. Gov. Cooper is urging everyone across North Carolina to prepare now. “This storm will bring significant impacts from snow, sleet, and freezing rain in different parts of the state, with likely power outages and travel […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Shoppers clearing shelves as winter weather approaches

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Ahead of this weekend’s expected Winter storm, Queen City News checked in with a number of businesses in northern Mecklenburg County on what they have seen at the stores, and how seriously customers are taking the watches and warnings. At ACE Hardware in Cornelius, supplies of de-icers and snow shovels […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Mecklenburg County shelters to expand capacity, access during extreme weather event starting Saturday

MECKLENBURG COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Beginning this Saturday, Mecklenburg County area shelters will expand shelter capacity and access during this weekend’s extreme weather event. Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office, Roof Above, and the Salvation Army Center of Hope are working together on this initiative. Atrium Health has also […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Boiling#King Street#Water Systems#Breaking News#A Boil Water Advisory#Qc News#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
Fox 46 Charlotte

It’s Twitter official! Jim Cantore is heading to NC as state braces for up to 12″ of snow in some areas

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Jim Cantore, the Weather Channel Meteorologist with a track record for showing up during major storms, announced on Twitter Friday that he’s headed to Asheville, North Carolina. Cantore replied to Queen City News’ question Friday, saying that he would be headed to Asheville. While accumulations are sure to change, QCN’s Pinpoint Weather Team […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fox 46 Charlotte

Best place to see snow in NC this weekend

Snow is still possible for portions of North Carolina this weekend with an increased likelihood of a winter storm. The best chance for snow in central NC will be Sunday morning. Areas north and east of the Triangle will have the highest chances for accumulating snow with several inches possible. The best place to not […]
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 46 Charlotte

COVID-19 in NC: States sets record highs in hospitalizations, positivity rate on Friday

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina set another record for hospitalizations Friday with 4,381 patients in the hospital as the positive rate climbed to 31.6%, according to the latest report from the NCDHHS. 35,759 new cases were also reported Friday. 2,011,302 total cases have been reported statewide. The positivity rate remained above 30% for the eighth straight […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy