Eternals is finally streaming 'free' on Disney Plus today

By Joan E. Solsman
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel's Eternals release date on Disney Plus has finally arrived, with the film available as part of the standard catalog early this morning at no added cost to subscribers. But just as post-pandemic life has remained frustratingly out of reach, it's just as hard to get a grip on where and...

