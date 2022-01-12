Sunrise Weather (1/12) Warmer Daytime Highs

FRIDAY: Today is our last day of a gorgeous streak of January weather. Temperatures warm to unseasonable levels in the low to mid-60s by this afternoon as clouds increase. Winds should be light out of the east. SATURDAY: Our next storm system arrives tomorrow, with periods of moderate to heavy rainfall. Strong storms are not […]
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Temperatures will take another major tumble heading in to the weekend! Behind a Northwest wind, temperatures tonight will once again be in the Teens with wind chills dipping below zero in some spots! Highs tomorrow will only be in the low 20s before it turns a little warmer on Sunday with a high in the low 30s.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An arctic cold front will sweep in late Friday afternoon, bringing a bitter cold start to what is shaping up to be a windy, wintry weekend. That front will force temperatures to plummet from the low 40s midday to the teens and single digits overnight.
Uncertainties about precipitation type still exist due to the exact track of the storm. Some parts of the area will see heavy, wet snow while others will see rain or sleet.
Everyone across the region will experience the dangerous cold and strong winds over the holiday weekend.
Here is the current timeline.
Sunday evening as the...
Here is the FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Thursday, Jan. 13th, 6:00 P.M. We saw plenty of showers the first half of today, but most have dissipated now and we expect a dry night ahead. With a bit of clearing, spots of dense fog may form west of the Cascades. But freezing is unlikely tonight, even in the coolest outlying areas.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday was another above normal afternoon with a high of 47! Our normal is now 43. Friday will be a day of great transition, from mild to arctic!
We will likely reach the low to mid 40’s in the morning and afternoon before a cold front presses through the region and drops the temperatures throughout the evening and into the day on Saturday.
Lows on Friday night will drop into the teens once again, but wind chills will fall into the single digits. Sun and some clouds will be around both days before a winter storm moves our way...
Clouds will drift away on Friday, and we’ll get to enjoy mostly sunny skies around Kern County. The month of January continues to report 0% of accumulated rain, and the models continue to suggest a dry spell for the next 10 days.
CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures will fall to the low 30s tonight under a mostly cloudy sky. A few pockets of flurries or light snow are possible, especially for areas near the lake.
According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Albert Ramon, chances for flurries or light snow continue Friday with highs in the low 30s. The best chance for snow showers on Friday night will in the far western suburbs.
It’ll be colder this weekend with highs in the low 20s on Saturday. A few flurries are possible in the morning, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy day. More sunshine for Sunday with highs in the upper 20s. Mostly cloudy with a high near 30 for MLK Jr. Day Monday.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for flurries or light snow. Low 30.
FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with a 30% chance for flurries or light snow. High 31.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for flurries in the morning. High 24.
Here is the FOX 12 weather forecast for the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Friday, Jan. 14th, 3:00 A.M. Low clouds and areas of fog are draped across parts of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. It’s going to take some time for us to clear out today, especially if your city isn’t exposed to the mouth of the Gorge. A breezy east wind will help clear locations out on the east side of the metro area. By lunchtime, more of us will begin to see sunshine. Most valley locations should see sunshine by the end of the day with high temps reaching about 50 degrees. Temperatures will likely fall into the 30s tonight, with some frosty spots appearing by sunrise.
CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for scattered areas of light snow Friday night with temperatures in the low 20s.
Most locations will record less than an inch of snow. Lingering snow flurries persist for Saturday morning, and then it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-20s in the afternoon.
It will be cold Sunday morning with lows in the teens. We’ll start out Sunday with sunny skies, then clouds will increase in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20s.
There’s a chance for scattered snow showers for Sunday evening.
It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s on Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Day.
On Tuesday, it will be with highs in the upper 30s, then it will turn colder by midweek.
Temperatures drop Wednesday as an Arctic airmass moves in. Highs on Thursday will only be in the teens with overnight temperatures in the single digits.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered light snow showers. Low 21.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance for flurries in the morning. High 25.
SUNDAY: Morning sun, afternoon clouds. High 29.
