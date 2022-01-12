ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin ISD discusses school safety, security following Akins High School incidents

By Avery Travis
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rmcDs_0djUvTvN00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just a week after students return to class from winter break, the Austin Independent School District is reviewing its safety and security protocols.

At the School Safety and Security Committee meeting on Tuesday, district officials went over how they assess threats on campuses and reviewed two incidents at Akins Early College High School from last fall .

SAVE OUR STUDENTS: Student threat assessment expands to all Texas school districts

A representative from AISD police said charges were filed against a student following a December 2021 incident when the school went on lockdown. Just two months earlier, a fight between two students at the school led to one of them being stabbed.

“There are always red flags, and that’s what this protocol is designed to start recognizing those red flags,” said Oscar Adams, associate director of discipline standards and accountability.

After 10 people were killed in a school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas in 2018, the Texas legislature required districts to create a threat assessment protocol at all of their campuses. In response, AISD created its own process and created its Safe and Supportive School Program.

Adams told the committee the program was their way of identifying and getting resources to students or individuals who might be at risk of hurting themselves or others.

“It’s not a way for teams or campuses to profile students. It’s not a checklist where we look for warning signs,” he said.

Every AISD campus has a threat assessment team made up of people with expertise in counseling, behavior management, mental health and substance use, classroom instruction, special education, school administration, school safety and security, emergency management, and law enforcement. They track two main threats: possible situations and questionable content.

Objectives of the Safe and Supportive School Program as laid out in the School Safety and Security Committee’s Tuesday meeting.

The committee spent much of their January meeting focused on how the district tracks questionable content searches on district devices. Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde joined Adams in explaining the technology they use, called Gaggle safety alerts .

Elizalde said it was important to connect with students who have tough questions or who are searching for certain keywords, to try and connect them with resources instead. However, she said it’s often a balance.

“Are you now big brother, and how much of this are you violating someone’s privacy?” she said.

The superintendent also said it was important to keep data from the program to ensure African American or Hispanic students weren’t being unfairly flagged or targeted.

That sentiment was echoed by AISD Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez, as he presented the district’s goals of eliminating arrests or use-of-force incidents involving students by the end of the 2024-2025 school year. Instead, they hope to offer resources and alternatives to students, whenever possible.

MORE: Austin ISD to scale back discipline on students to eliminate racial disparities

He presented the number of arrests and use-of-force incidents involving African American and Hispanic students from the past three school years, as well as their goal to decrease those statistics over time — until they reach zero.

“Our African American students were way overrepresented,” he said. “We are critically looking within ourselves and the police department, the training that we do, how we respond to calls, how we respond to situations — and it is being done very differently,” said Chief Gonzalez.

Emily Sawyer, a member of the committee, a volunteer with Austin Justice Coalition and a mother to five students, said she applauded the district for this shift and their “lofty goals.”

“The word eliminate is really powerful,” she said. “If we are investing in the things that our students and our education system needs, then our police officers won’t be in positions to have to deal with stuff that’s not for them to be dealing with.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Santa Fe, TX
Austin, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
KXAN

5 AISD COVID-19 testing sites closed Thursday

AISD said sites at Norman-Sims, Kiker, Navarro and Northeast will not be open due to the lack of supply. AISD said in a tweet that all other seven testing sites are open, as well as Nomi Health's mass testing site at the Burger Center in Sunset Valley.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Akins High School#School Safety#School Shooting#Isd#School Administration#Highschool#Aisd
KXAN

Parent sues Eanes ISD, accuses administration of ‘secretly’ hiring diversity consultant

In a lawsuit filed by Christie Oates, she said board members and superintendent Dr. Tom Leonard spoke secretly about hiring Dr. Mark Gooden, a diversity, equity and inclusion consultant. Gooden, who was hired in Summer 2020, led a district-wide committee to help "create a shared understanding of DEI through racial equity leadership training to build capacity and support sustainability," among other goals.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

New COVID-19 isolation facility nearly full in Austin

This week Austin and Travis County opened a new facility where people can go to safely quarantine after catching COVID-19, and it's already almost full. The increased need for places for people to go to deal with the illness illustrates how rapidly the omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading throughout the area.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lockdown
KXAN

KXAN

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy