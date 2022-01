ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor’s annual deer cull program has been on hold for the past two years and the Humane Society of Huron Valley is hoping to keep it from resuming. The nonprofit agency, which has been against the city program to shoot deer in city parks and nature areas since it started six years ago, is hosting a free webinar to make an ecological case for peaceful co-existence with urban deer.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO