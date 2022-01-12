Boris Johnson apologizes, says he broke lockdown by going to a drinks party at Downing Street

Boris Johnson apologizing in the House of Commons on January 12. Parliament TV

Boris Johnson apologized for attending a party he said he thought was a work event during lockdown.

Sir Keir Starmer said Johnson's response was offensive and called for the prime minister to resign.

One conservative MP said Johnson's "half-arsed apology" could speed up letters of no confidence.

Boris Johnson has apologized to the public and members of Parliament, saying for the first time that he joined the lockdown-busting garden party in May 2020.

In a statement delivered just before the weekly PMQs session, the prime minister told a packed Commons chamber that he "must take responsibility" for having attended the event, to which more than 100 staffers were invited and told to bring their own booze .

But he said he "believed implicitly that this was a work event." He added that the Downing Street garden had been "in constant use" during the pandemic.

"I want to apologize," he told MPs. "I know that millions of people across this country have made extraordinary sacrifices over the last 18 months. I know the anguish that they have been through — unable to mourn their relatives, unable to live their lives as they want or to do the things they love.

"And I know the rage they feel with me, and with the government I lead, when they think that in Downing Street itself, the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make the rules."

Johnson added, "When I went into the garden just after six on the 20th of May 2020 to thank groups of staff before going back into my office 25 minutes later to continue working, I believed implicitly that this was a work event."

He continued: "With hindsight, I should have sent everyone back inside. I should have found some other way to thank them. And I should have recognized that even if it could be said technically to fall within the guidance, there would be millions and millions of people who simply would not see it that way."

But Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the main opposition party, Labour, hit back. He said Johnson's response was "so ridiculous as to be offensive to the British public," and that "the British public think he is lying through his teeth."

He said the party was over the prime minister. "The only question is, will the British public kick him out, will his party kick him out, or will he do the decent thing and resign?" Starmer added.

The Commons chamber was packed as MPs vied to see what the prime minister would say.

One Tory backbencher said he was attending "for the first time in a while" to hear from his leader, while another said, "I'm going — popcorn."

Conservative MPs have lined up to attack Johnson over the latest set of allegations, with several — including Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross — going public with their criticism. Some suggested it was the endgame for the prime minister.

One told Insider, "It's very much when rather than if — and how long he can limp on for." Asked what he wanted to hear from the prime minister, the same MP replied, "Bye!"

A former minister said she would be astonished if his response didn't result in more letters of no confidence being sent to Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the influential 1922 Committee of backbenchers.

Graham is keeping the tally under lock and key until the threshold is reached that will trigger a leadership contest. Under Johnson's current majority, a total of 54 letters would have to be submitted.

Another suggested the prime minister's "half-arsed apology" could speed up the process.

On Tuesday, a snap poll found that two-thirds of respondents said Johnson should resign in the wake of the scandal.