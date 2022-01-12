ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy says it wants control of key Telecom Italia assets in any KKR bid

By Giuseppe Fonte
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
ROME (Reuters) -Italy wants to control Telecom Italia’s (TIM) key strategic assets in any takeover, Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Wednesday, in a clear signal to U.S. private equity group KKR.

TIM has received a non-binding 10.8 billion euro ($12.27 billion) approach from the New-York based fund which aim to take Italy’s biggest telecoms group private.

The former monopoly owns Italy’s largest telecoms infrastructure and Rome has the power to block any deal involving assets deemed to be of national interest.

KKR’s takeover proposal is conditional on backing by TIM’s board and the Italian government, which owns a 10% stake through Treasury-owned state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).

TIM’s biggest shareholder Vivendi has said KKR’s bid does not reflect TIM’s value, while CDP has called on it to revamp a project to merge its network assets with those of state-backed rival Open Fiber.

Asked at a press briefing whether KKR’s bid might jeopardise such a plan, Giorgetti said the government “respects the market but any takeover bid must take into account a framework within which the state cannot relinquish control”.

KKR, which owns a 37.5% stake in TIM last-mile landline unit FiberCop, declined to comment.

KKR’s proposal also entails the separation of TIM’s network assets whose oversight would be entrusted to CDP.

Italy’s Treasury is looking at ways to merge TIM’s fixed network assets with Open Fiber’s to create a wholesale-only unified network operator under the control of CDP, a source close to the matter said.

Debt-laden TIM has been under pressure for years due to fierce domestic price competition. Its strained finances have hampered investments to upgrade its network in line with Italy’s digital plans.

However, there are contrasting positions within government, with Innovation Minister Vittorio Colao, a former CEO of British mobile giant Vodafone of the view that competition is the best way to promote ultra fast fibre rollout.

TIM’s general manager Pietro Labriola, who has been tipped as the frontrunner to become its new CEO, is drafting a business plan on a standalone basis, which would provide a benchmark for the board to assess KKR’s offer.

Labriola is considering a range of options, including a split of TIM’s network operations from its services business through a proportional demerger, in a way that services and network assets would carry a portion of the company’s debt and equity, a second source close to the matter said.

TIM declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8802 euros)

The Independent

Omicron leaves Germany on brink of recession as growth dips

The risk of recession is looming for Germany after Europe’s biggest economy shrank at the end of 2021 and as it faces a bumpy start to this year, with the rapid spread of COVID-19's omicron variant deterring people from shopping and travel and supply bottlenecks holding back manufacturers. Output in Germany fell by between 0.5% and 1% in the fourth quarter, the state statistics agency Destatis said Friday. Forecasts are also shaky for the first three months of 2022, and two straight quarters of falling output would leave Germany in recession, according to one commonly used definition. Germany...
ECONOMY
ARTnews

Sotheby’s Reportedly Taps Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley to Advise on Potential IPO

Sotheby’s has enlisted Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to advise on a potential public offering of the company, according to a report published by Bloomberg on Thursday. Owned by telecommunications mogul Patrick Drahi, the auction house could be taken public later this year. It may seek a valuation estimated around $5 billion. When Drahi purchased Sotheby’s for $3.7 billion in June 2019, the deal took the 277-year-old auction house private. It had been a publicly traded company for three decades prior to that. The owner’s decision to consider an IPO follows a record $7.3 billion year for the auction house, which...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Citigroup results show restructuring has its costs

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) displayed some of the financial bruises required for its current restructuring as it reported a 26% drop in fourth-quarter profit on Friday. The bank said results were depressed by $1.1 billion in after-tax expenses for its ongoing divestitures of consumer banking businesses outside...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Giancarlo Giorgetti
Reuters

Benetton scion plans changes at family holding company

MILAN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Alessandro Benetton said on Friday he accepted the position of chairman in his family's holding company Edizione to lead change in the group that controls some of Italy's biggest companies such as Atlantia and Autogrill. "I saw an opportunity for a change, to reinterpret the...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Advent, KKR are said among buyout firms studying bids for Boots

Advent International and KKR & Co. are among private equity firms studying potential bids for the international drugstore business being sold by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., according to people familiar with the matter. The Boots business is also attracting initial interest from Clayton Dubilier & Rice, the buyout firm that...
BUSINESS
The Independent

EU halts merger of South Korean shipbuilders Daewoo, Hyundai

The European Union on Thursday rejected the merger between South Korean shipbuilders Hyundai and Daewoo, saying a union between two of the world’s biggest players in the industry would have given the combined company a global stranglehold on the production of liquified natural gas carriers. EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager says the merger would have led to “fewer suppliers and higher prices for large vessels transporting LNG.” European customers account for almost half the orders in the $45 billion market. “We prohibited the merger,” Vestager said, arguing that LNG shipbuilding was such a complicated process that it was already...
INDUSTRY
AFP

UK finance reigns in Europe despite Brexit fallout

One year after Britain's formal exit from the European Union, London's powerful City financial sector still reigns on the continent despite losing key business and bankers to rival hubs. London has over the past year lost out to rivals on equity trading, struggling to recover ground after a hammering triggered immediately after Britain's EU exit.
ECONOMY
#Kkr#Italy#Telecoms#Infrastructure#Telecom Italia#Industry#Italian#Treasury#Cdp#Fibercop#Open Fiber#Innovation#British#Vodafone
investing.com

MTN SA Taps Telecom Italia Executive As New CTIO

MTN (JO: MTNJ ) South Africa says Telecom Italia (MI: TLIT ) executive Michele Gamberini will become its new Chief Technology and Information Officer (CTIO). His appointment is effective 1 February 2022. Gamberini joins MTN from Telecom Italia (TIM Group) where he gained 25 years of experience across the business...
BUSINESS
sportspromedia.com

Report: KKR approaches Saudi Arabia’s PIF to support TIM bid

PIF would take ‘passive role’ in any deal, according to Bloomberg. KKR has also spoken to other sovereign wealth funds and infrastructure investors. Private equity firm submitted €10.8bn offer for TIM in November. US private equity fund KKR has approached Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) as...
BUSINESS
Reuters

KKR's bid target TIM close to decision on new CEO - sources

MILAN (Reuters) -Telecom Italia (TIM) is moving closer to appointing a new chief executive, with General Manager Pietro Labriola tipped as the frontrunner, four sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. TIM, which faces a 10.8 billion euro ($12.24 billion) takeover approach from U.S. private equity investor KKR, has...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

KKR talks with Saudi wealth fund about joining bid for Telecom Italia - Bloomberg

KKR (KKR -0.3%) has approached Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund as it seeks co-investors to join in its proposed acquisition of Telecom Italia (OTCPK:TIIAY -1.2%), Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter. The private equity firm contacted Public Investment Fund, which is led by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin...
BUSINESS
Europe
Rome, IT
US News and World Report

Italy Watchdog Says Telecom Italia's Fiber Scheme Fits EU Rules

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's communications watchdog said on Tuesday a scheme presented by Telecom Italia (TIM) to help fund the roll out of fiber optic networks was compliant with EU rules aimed at boosting high speed internet coverage. TIM's co-investment plan envisages the involvement of other players interested in investing...
ECONOMY
wkzo.com

Italy’s Berlusconi mobilises media empire behind his presidential bid

ROME (Reuters) – Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is galvanising his media empire behind his campaign to become Italy’s president this month, a move reviving dormant but unresolved concerns about conflict of interest. The 85-year-old billionaire media tycoon, who served four terms as premier, is the formal candidate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wibqam.com

Italy bids farewell to EU parliament chief at state funeral

ROME (Reuters) – Italy held a state funeral on Friday for European Parliament President David Sassoli, with Italian and European Union leaders joining family and friends for a service in a Rome basilica. “I’ve had a good life, an extremely good life, even if a bit complicated, and to...
EUROPE
Reuters

Germany needs greater immigration to avoid labour shortages - minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will need increased immigration to prevent severe labour shortages from undermining productivity and endangering a successful energy transition, its economy minister said as Europe’s largest economy faces a demographic crisis. “We have 300,000 job openings today and expect that to climb to a million and...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

